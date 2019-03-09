‘PUBG’ Maps Are Being Updated

PUBG Corp. has plans to update PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ various maps and is starting with Erangel, an announcement from the development team confirmed.

Erangel is PUBG’s original map and laid the framework for maps like Vikendi that came after it, and it’s where PUBG Corp. will start with an updated layout including new compounds and loot tables. In an update shared on the game’s site, PUBG Corp. confirmed its plans to improve the game’s various maps.

“As some of you inferred from some recent leaks of a map image, we are working on new ways to balance loot and otherwise improve our maps, Erangel being the first,” the announcement said. “The addition of compounds is just one way we’re testing internally, but is certainly not the ONLY way.”

The leak referenced above came several days prior to the announcement and gave players a first look at some of the changes planned for Erangel. Sharing the image of Erangel below on Reddit, a user showed that the game’s test servers contained a version of the map with many more compounds on it. The same user shared more comparison images within the same thread to show what the old and new maps looked like.

PUBG Corp. said it plans to “start testing several potential changes to Erangel soon” with those plans being detailed in the coming weeks. There were some suggestions from players when the images originally leaked that Erangel only needed slight loot table rebalances and not a huge injection of new compounds. To close out its message, PUBG Corp. reminded players that any images that might leak are just a small glimpse at the team’s whole plan.

“Keep in mind that leaked images are usually just a snapshot in time and rarely represent the entire plan or scope of what’s being worked on,” PUBG Corp. said. “That said, we’re excited for you to see the full picture, along with the level of thought and work the team have been putting into remastering this fundamental map. More importantly, we’re excited to test it alongside you. Your feedback will be crucial in making Erangel as fun and exciting in the current PUBG environment as it was when we first launched.”

Plans to improve PUBG’s maps should be outlined in the coming weeks starting with Erangel.

