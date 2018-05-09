PUBG Mobile Now Playable on Official PC Emulator

An emulator for the mobile edition of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now available that lets players play the on-the-go version on their PCs.

This emulator is an official one from Tencent, so you won’t have to worry about engaging in any sketchy downloads to play the mobile game on the platform where it all began. Boasting a “flexible and precise control” with a mouse and keyboard, you can download the public beta for the emulator through the Tencent Gaming Buddy site.

For anyone salivating at the idea of trashing some mobile players with the precise mouse and keyboard combo that already gives a leg up on consoles, let alone mobile devices, you’ll want to temper your expectations. While you will be playing the mobile version of the game, you’ll be matched only against other players who are also using Tencent’s PUBG emulator. This means that all of your opponents will be using the same devices that you are, so forget about having a huge advantage over a touchscreen user.

If you haven’t played the mobile version before and have instead stuck to the traditional PC platform or the Xbox One version, the only version on consoles, you can expect much of the same content to be in the mobile version. The description of the features found in the mobile version that’s listed through the Google Play Store indicates as much, all of those features found below.

1. Official PUBG on MOBILE

100 players parachute onto a remote 8×8 km island for a winner-takes-all showdown. Players have to locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a graphically and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. Get ready to land, loot, and do whatever it takes to survive and be the last man standing!

2. High-quality Graphics and HD Audio

The powerful Unreal Engine 4 creates a jaw-dropping visual experience with rich detail, realistic gameplay effects and a massive HD map for Battle Royale. Feel like you’re in the thick of the action as you play with high-quality audio, immersive 3D sound effects and 7.1 channel surround sound.

3. Realistic Weapons

A constantly growing lethal arsenal of firearms, melee weapons, and throwables with realistic ballistics and travel trajectories gives you the option to shoot, beat down, or incinerate your adversaries. Oh, and you like the pan? We’ve got the pan.

4. Travel in Style

Commandeer a variety of vehicles including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats to hunt down your enemies, race them to the play zone or make a swift escape.

5. Team Up with Friends

Survive the battle with your friends. Invite and team up with your friends, coordinate your battle plan through voice chat and set up the perfect ambush.

6. Fair Gaming Environment

Powerful anti-cheat mechanisms ensure a fun and fair environment for all PUBG MOBILE players.