‘PUBG Mobile’ Players in India Face Restrictions After Playing Too Long, Developer Responds

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile players in India have noticed messages appearing in-game recently that tells people they have to come back later to play if they’ve been playing for too long. The mobile version of the battle royale game has been immensely popular in India, and the warning that pops up said at the top that it’s a “Health Reminder” in what seemed to be a tactic for combating people’s addictions to the game. The official account for PUBG Mobile in India has commented on the situation and said it was an error, though players still seem to be receiving the message

Sportskeeda first reported on the playtime limit players are experiencing in India and said PUBG Mobile was locking players out of the game after a set amount of time. Different messages have been seen online as shared by Twitter users to show that the game is either telling them that they’ve played for six hours or that the game has simply stopped. In both scenarios, the game presents players with a message that tells them when they can start playing the game again.

New health reminder in #PUBG for android users.. 👌👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/uFo01zCS0i — Satiz MSD’ian 💛 CSK 💛 (@SatizMSDian) March 22, 2019

Following those anecdotes from players, the official account for PUBG Mobile in India tweeted to say the problem should, in theory, be resolved. The tweet referred to the message not as a health-driven lockout but said it was a “Healthy Gameplay System error.”

“The Healthy Gameplay System error has also been fixed, and you should be able to play uninterrupted,” the PUBG Mobile tweet said.

Dear Players Basis feedback from the community, we have now changed the Birthday Crate. The Healthy Gameplay System error has also been fixed, and you should be able to play uninterrupted. Lastly, payment systems are back up and running.We deeply apologize for the inconvenience! — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMobile_IN) March 23, 2019

Players still seem to be receiving notifications about their playtime though. Others who replied to the same tweet that said the error had been fixed showed they were getting messages that encouraged them to take breaks. It’s worth pointing out that these messages appear after two hours of gameplay and aren’t an outright lockout though.

PUBG Mobile has become immensely popular in India to the point that it’s been cited in legal situations at times involving its players. The notifications appear to be a way to curb players’ addiction to the game.

