PUBG’s New Map Returns With a Real Name

Say goodbye to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrouds’ Codename: Savage map and say hello to Sanhok, the new name for the battle royale game’s third map.

PUBG Corp revealed the name of the latest map in a Steam post that explained the origins behind the name. The new name is a combination of words from Southeast Asia, the region that inspired the Sanhok map.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As we explained in our ‘Inspirations of Codename: Savage’ blog posts (part 1 here, part 2 here), this new map is inspired by a wide variety of islands across southeast Asia, including those found in Thailand and the Philippines,” the announcement for the new name said on Steam. “To reflect that inspiration, we invented a sort of hodgepodge combination of two words.”

“Savage” was just a codename. Our new 4x4km island map will return for testing soon but this time with its final name: Sanhok (pronounced “sah-nok”). https://t.co/MfRyLpD5wD pic.twitter.com/bqHQC1jXlY — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) May 7, 2018

The first of the two words is the Thai word for fun. Written as สนุก,” the word is pronounced like “sah-nook” and means “fun.” Combine that with the Filipino (Tagalog) word for “chicken” that’s “manok” and is pronounced like “mah-nok” and you’ve got a new name for the map that follows the Southeast Asia inspiration and even throws in a chicken reference as well.

With the new name of the map officially revealed, the post moved on to the info that testers really wanted to know: When the new Sanhok map will once again be testable.

“Now let’s get to the real news. We’re about to open a new round of testing on Sanhok, and this time everyone who owns a copy of PUBG will be able to play—we’re turning the Closed Experimental Server into the ‘Experimental Server.’ Expect to see it show up in your Steam library sometime soon.”

The full testing schedule was also set as well with the first day of testing beginning on May 10 and running until May 14. You can see exact start and end times below:

TESTING BEGINS:

THURS May 10, 7pm PDT / FRI May 11, 4am CEST / May 11, 11am KST

TESTING ENDS:

MON May 14, 4am PDT / May 14, 1pm CEST / May 14, 8pm KST

The map won’t be fully available just yet though with PUBG Corp.’s announcement advising players that the full release of Sanhok is still several months away, but the team will be adjusting the map in the meantime based on the feedback that players provide throughout the tests.