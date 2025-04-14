EA Sports FC 26 Release Date Reportedly Revealed (And It’s Earlier Than Normal)

The EA Sports FC 26 release date has reportedly been revealed, at least the Ultimate Edition release date. And if the report is accurate, then this year’s EA Sports FC game is going to release a month sooner than previous games. Dating all the way back to when it was called FIFA, EA Sports FC games have largely released in September, typically at the end of the the month. This is kind of a tradition. That said, according to a new report, the release date this year is actually August.

The report comes the way of AhcanFut, a prominent name in the EA Sports FC community. According to the leaker, the Ultimate Edition will become available on August 23, 2025. When the standard version will release though, the leaker does not say, but it would obviously be after this Ultimate Edition early access date.

What they do claim is the EA game will be revealed sometime between May 20 and May 27, which is when it will be confirmed that it will be available on both generations of consoles again. In other words, in addition to PS5 and Xbox Series X, it will be on PS4 and Xbox One as well. This presumably also includes Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 as well.

Lastly, the leaker claims two other details about EA Sports FC 26. One is that there will be no cross-play between console and PC, only console and other consoles. In addition to this, it is claimed Moments mode will be removed from Ultimate Team.

That is the extent of the report, which does come via translation. Sometimes vital meaning and context is loss during translation, so it’s important to take this into consideration alongside a grain of salt because this comes from an unofficial account. In other words, remember this is not official news.

At the moment of publishing, EA has not commented on this new report in any capacity. Typically, it does not comment on unofficial information so we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly, even if the comment doesn't provide any salient information.