PUBG Creators Announce New Prologue Game

PlayerUnknown Productions, a developer within PUBG Corp., announced its first new game on Thursday. It’s called Prologue (stylized as “prologue”), and it’s already got its first trailer out along with a teaser site that looks to be the place for learning more about the game when that information becomes available. PlayerUnknown himself, Brendan Greene, called the new game “an exploration into new technologies and gameplay.”

The first trailer for Prologue can be seen above, though you won’t see the usual connections to PUBG that you might expect from a PUBG Corp. trailer. It doesn’t show much other than an ominous setting, a flash of lightning, and some hectic looks back and forth, though it looks like that’s all we’re going to get on the game for now.

“Our studio was founded with the goal of exploring, experimenting, and creating new technologies and gameplay experiences,” Greene said about the new game. “With prologue, we are taking our first steps toward building new technologies and interactions that will help develop my ideas into reality.”

Greene continued to say that the new game is a “once in a lifetime chance” to deliver something new. This statement echoes past comments from Greene when he stepped down from his position as the lead developer to work on a new PUBG: Special Projects initiative. The tweet below was shared by Greene when the decision was announced.

And now for something completely different… pic.twitter.com/f9qpkHMHu8 — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) March 13, 2019

“I have been given a once in a lifetime chance to deliver something new on a global stage,” Greene said. “Being given a platform to build a brand-new experience outside of the Battle Royale genre is an amazing gift, and one I don’t want to squander,” added Greene. “prologue is an exploration into new technologies and gameplay. Our aim with this game is to give players unique and memorable experiences, each and every time they play.”

You can visit the site for the new game to enter an email address so that you’ll be one of the first to find out more about it, but there isn’t any other information there other than the teaser trailer.

Prologue is currently in development and does not have a release date. Platforms have not yet been announced for the game.