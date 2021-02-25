PUBG: New State Game Announced, First Trailer Revealed

✖

Krafton and PUBG Studio announced another new PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds project this week with the reveal of PUBG: New State, a new battle royale game planned for mobile devices later this year. The new PUBG game has been built from the ground-up to be a mobile experience, the creators said, and takes place years after the narrative of the original PUBG. The game does not yet have a release date beyond some time in 2021.

The PUBG: New State creators said they’ll be using what they learned from PUBG Mobile to create the “easy to learn, but hard to master” experience players will find in PUBG: New State. Graphic and other areas will be improved on to yield a better experience compared to what players already have in the current mobile version of PUBG.

Parts of those changes include new features planned for PUBG: New State. It’ll have a new customization kit feature for weapons that’ll allow players to further modify their loadouts by adjusting firing modes and attachments like grenade launchers. It’s a feature that sounds similar to the Blueprints system present in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a feature that’s worked well in that game so far. Evasive maneuvers like combat rolls and “open worlds” as large as 8x8 maps to be explored were some of the other features touted for PUBG: New State.

Those maps players battle on will indeed be new, and PUBG: New State will kick things off with a map called TROI. Just as players have been able to find world-building elements in the current maps available in PUBG and PUBG Mobile, it sounds like the TROI map and any that come after it will help flesh out the universe to give players an idea of what’s changed since the original PUBG.

MinKyu Park, the executive producer of PUBG: New State, said the team hopes to push the limits of mobile gaming with the new release.

“Given the fan support and massive success of the previous games, it is humbling to be able to build and introduce the next game in the franchise that revolutionized the battle royale genre worldwide.” said Park. “We want to build on that legacy by creating an experience that pushes the limits of mobile gaming. Watching our team come together to develop a global product has been an amazing experience and we are confident that it will speak to all audiences when it launches later this year.”

PUBG: New State is scheduled to launch for mobile devices some time in 2021.