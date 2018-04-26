PUBG Latest Patch is Huge, Much Needed Balance Changes & New Items

The latest patch for PUBG on PC is huge and comes with many of the changes that players have been begging for over the past few months. Weapon balance changes, map adjustments, and even a few new items! Even map selection! This is one of the better updates to hit the game since the popular battle royale title left Early Access on Steam.

Because the patch is so large, we’re just going to dive right into it with what’s new and what changes players can expect to see in the battlegrounds.

Weapons

ARs – rebalanced ARs so none is the “objective” best—the power differential between each is now reduced, but each brings advantages to different situations.

SMGs – adjusted them to be more effective in short range combat

Shotguns – increased overall damage and effective range

Pistols

Increased the damage of the P92, P1911, P18C, R1895, and R45

Shotguns

Increased limb shots modifier (shooting limbs now does more damage) Slightly decreased the damage of the S686 and S1897 Reduced pellet spread by 25% Shotgun chokes can now be attached to the sawed-off

SMGs

Increased limb shots modifier Slightly increased the damage of the Micro UZI, UMP9, and Vector Decreased vertical recoil on all SMGs Decreased recoil and scope sway when moving in ADS (aiming down sights) Increased ADS transition speed

ARs

Slightly decreased the damage of the M16A4, SCAR-L, AUG, and M416 Increased reload time by 30% for the SCAR-L, M16A4, and M416 Increased reload time by 10% for the AKM Increased vertical and horizontal recoil for all ARs except the AKM Decreased recoil recovery rate for all ARs Restricted big scopes (8x and up) for use with all ARs Added new recoil animations for all ARs

DMRs

Increased head, body, and limb shot modifier Decreased the damage of the SKS Slightly increased the damage of the VSS and Mini14 Increased vertical and horizontal recoil for all DMRs Decreased the recoil recovery rate for all DMRs Added new recoil animations for all DMRs

Other guns

Slightly increased the damage of the DP28 and M249 Restricted big scopes (8x and up) for use with LMGs (DP28, M249) Reduced crossbow reloading time from 4 seconds to 3.5 seconds



Weapon sway has been adjusted for all weapons (slightly increased side-to-side movement). And sway is now more pronounced when holding your breath. Weapon sway when moving is now also reduced by the cheek pad attachment



Cheek pads now help you recover from weapon sway more quickly after moving



Throwables

Frag grenades

Increased explosion damage and added new hit effects and animations Previously, grenade damage was greatly dependant on fall damage (from the grenade’s knockback effect) rather than explosion. We’ve removed the grenade’s knockback effect for player characters, and have adjusted it so that only explosion damage is applied when you’re struck by a grenade.

Weight changes (all throwables)

Frag grenade: Increased from 12 to 18 Molotov cocktail: Decreased from 18 to 16 Smoke grenade: Decreased from 16 to 14 Stun grenade: Decreased from 14 to 12





Character Movement

We’ve slightly decreased the movement speed when holding SRs, LMGs (M249, DP28) and shotguns. Your equipped weapon affects both your sprinting speed and your running (normal movement) speed.

We’ve removed the first shot delay when your character is not sprinting

Chambering a new round in certain weapons (M24, Kar98k, S1897, etc.) no longer limits you to walking speed while aiming down sights

The amount your camera shakes after being shot (“aim punch”) now depends on the amount of damage received



Other Item Balance

Level three helmets now only spawn in care packages (and one is guaranteed to be in every care package)

Both SR quickdraw magazines and SR extended quickdraw magazines now spawn only in care packages

We’ve reduced the spawn rate for AR extended quickdraw magazines

DMRs now use AR attachments (magazines, compensators, etc.) along with SR attachments

Adrenaline syringes now spawn (rarely) alongside normal loot in the game world

Adjusted the casting time of Adrenaline syringe from eight seconds to six seconds

Along with all the balance changes, we’re introducing a new weapon, a new vehicle for Miramar, and a ton of new weapon attachments.

New Weapon

The SLR will be spawned alongside normal world loot. It’s a DMR which uses 7.62mm ammo and contains 10 bullets per magazine (20 bullets when extended.)

The SLR is more powerful than the SKS but has more recoil. Recoil control is the key to using the SLR effectively.

New Vehicle

The Mirado is a classic muscle car: a fast, four-seat sedan that’s limited to Miramar. It can be found around downtown areas and main city streets

Think of the Mirado as a compliment to the other unique vehicles on Miramar: The van is extremely sturdy, but slow and ineffective when taken off-road; The pickup is great for off-road travel; And the Mirado is the fastest way to blaze down a highway.



New Attachments

Duckbill – A new attachment for shotguns (S1897, S12K). It reduces the vertical pellet spread but increases horizontal bullet spread

Attachable to S1897, S12K

Light Grip – It reduces recoil recovery time but increases vertical and horizontal recoil

Attachable to ARs, SMGs, DMRs (UMP9, AUG, M416, SCAR-L, SKS)

Thumb Grip – It reduces vertical recoil but increases horizontal recoil. It also increases the recoil recovery time

Attachable to – ARs, SMGs, DMRs (UMP9, AUG, M416, SCAR-L, SKS)

Half Grip – It reduces vertical and horizontal recoil and also reduces recoil recovery time

Attachable to – ARs, SMGs, DMRs (UMP9, Vector, AUG, M416, SCAR-L, SKS)

Scope 3x – This scope has fixed 3x magnification with an illuminated reticle. It’s discoverable as a common world-drop item

Scope 6x – This scope has variable 3x–6x magnification. It’s discoverable as a rare world-drop item.

“You can now change the reticle style and color on the red-dot, holo-sight, and 2x scope using the scope zeroing keys (Page Up/Page Down by default).”

Boat and Swimming Adjustments

Boats now sink when destroyed

We’ve made some adjustments to the way swimming works to reduce the effectiveness of hiding underwater.

We’ve decreased the maximum submersible time from 35 to 15 seconds Once you’ve run out of air, you’ll now take 10 damage per second (up from four damage per second) We’ve increased the delay for breath recovery time from one to four seconds. (In other words, when you lift your head up out of the water, it’ll now take four seconds before you begin to recover your breath)



Map selection is now available.

Pick just one map (Erangel or Miramar) on its own to guarantee you’ll play there

If you select multiple maps, the game will randomly drop you into one of the selected maps

We’ve also Improved the UI for team mode and perspective selection. As before, only the host can select these options.

We’ve added an option to adjust vertical mouse sensitivity

We’ve added an option to change the hotkey for reporting a player during killer spectating (R key)

We’ve made more improvements to Miramar:

We’ve increased the size of the oasis and added more buildings nearby

We’ve added extra farming points by placing small building sets near various cities and towns

We’ve reduced the number of buildings in some city areas to cut down on excessive building density

We’ve removed some excessive cover points (rocks, drums, boxes) inside various cities and towns

We’ve added more objects like trees and rocks throughout the map to provide some additional options for cover in wide-open spaces.

The interiors of certain buildings have been simplified