Latest PUBG Update Introduces New Spawn Points, Removes Weapons From Starting Area

The latest PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) update for PC is bringing with it a few key changes to help ease the burden on servers a little bit. They are also making a few adjustments to how each game will start, where players can find their drops, and more. The main goal, however, is optimizing the gameplay experience to make it as smooth as possible as the team continues to refine the popular battle royale title.

In addition to spawn locations, the crew will also begin their anti-cheat efforts anew with a whopping 100,000 on the chopping block with their newest security update. This is what PUBG Corp had to say about what’s on the horizon:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Through the last patch, we were able to improve server and client performance by adjusting the visible distance while the character is in the air. In the current patch we are spreading out the pre-match starting locations. Previously, all the players would spawn together at the same location awaiting the start of the match. Lots of interaction among multiple players in such a small area had a high impact on the servers. To solve this, we have introduced multiple areas where players gather before the match start. As a result, the performance, both server and client-side, has improved.

Additional modifications are also on the way related to the airplane performance improvement. More details will be shared soon.

We will also be testing a new security (anti-cheat) measure that is still under development but we want to start gathering some data regarding it’s stability and compatibility. Some PCs may experience compatibility issues during this test, which may cause crashes when starting the game. If this happens to you, please take a screenshot of the error screen and post it here “

Introduced multiple pre-match starting areas on both maps in order to optimize the server and game client performance

Removed weapons on starting island before the match start



Applied new Russian, Japanese and Chinese (simplified/traditional) fonts

Fixed the issue where players were able to slide-jump from prone

PUBG is now available to play on PC, while now available on the Xbox One as part of their preview program.