New ‘PUBG’ Prison Break Video Teases Harley and Joker

Fortnite has Marvel, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has DC it seems, at least according to the most recent Prison Break teaser video the studio revealed that showcases some neat Harley and Joker skins for players.

With a simple caption reading “Some jailbirds are not meant to be caged. Coming soon,” not much else is known about the upcoming event other than that it will offer the teased skins perfect for DC fans.

For those that enjoyed Suicide Squad, seeing Margot Robbie’s rendition of the iconic character is a treat – especially since this version has been so incredibly popular in the cosplay scene. Jared Leto’s Joker … not so much, but the pair can’t be divided it seems – no matter which direction the comics seem to take.

The trailer’s comment section was rife with reactions to the small teaser, including many pointing to the aforementioned parallel to Fortnite’s Marvel event starring Thanos from Infinity War. It seems that the battle of the Battle Royales will continue but honestly – if that means more crossovers for us? We’ll take it!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now available on Xbox One and PC through Steam.

In other Battle Royale news, did you see the earlier leak that seems to hint at Thanos’ return to the world of Fortnite? As mentioned in our previous coverage, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for Thanos to return. Epic Games is known for bringing back beloved Limited Time Modes to keep the gameplay experience exciting and the studio head has made no secret of his Marvel fandom. Still, the return is likely awhile off yet, at least until the Halloween ‘Fortnitemares’ event wraps up.

There is one more possibility and that’s that this could be a feature added to the Playground mode. Epic Games recently made a ton of changes to how Playground works, including minigames, a shooting range, and much more. It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to see Thanos come into play in that mode, giving players a chance to harness the power of the Infinity Stones once more.

Only time will tell! For now, it seems that the Marvel vs. DC battle continues through PUBG and Fortnite.