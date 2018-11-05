New ‘PUBG’ Evidence Hints at PS4 Release

More evidence pertaining to a PlayStation 4 release of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has surfaced to hint that an official announcement and perhaps a full release aren’t far away.

ResetEra users created a thread on Monday that brought attention to a PSN Profiles comment from October that many people might’ve overlooked considering what thread it was in and how busy the month was with games. In a post created back in August 2017 where people discussed the possibility of a PlayStation 4 release for PUBG, a user brought life back into the thread that laid dormant for months with a post comment that said PUBG had been spotted in their console’s game database.

“It’s confirmed that PUBG is coming to PS4. It’s in my PS4 Game Database,” the user’s comment said. “Don’t know when it’s coming out, but it’s already on Sony servers, hosting the game image and Content-ID for the psn store.”

Two strings of Content-ID characters were also provided, one for North America and one for Europe, along with two images that the player said were found in the database. One of those can be seen above, an image not unlike the other promotional pieces for PUBG.

The discovery of the PSN Profiles comment sparked a new discussion on ResetEra where people speculated that the game might be coming to the PlayStation 4 next month since the game came to the Xbox One’s Game Preview program in December 2017. One year sounds like a reasonable amount of time for a timed exclusive to become available on other platforms, and one commenter within the thread spoke with more confidence about the potential release date.

A ResetEra user by the name of ZhugeEx who’s both an administrator for the site and an analyst covering video games commented to say “It’ll be out next month.” Another user responded to ZhugeEx’s comment to ask if the PUBG announcement was to be expected during The Game Awards in December with the full release immediately following that announcement, and the administrator replied to say “pretty much” and speculated that the game’s existence might be confirmed prior to that official announcement.

The new evidence is just another piece in of the long-running rumor that the game’s announcement on the PlayStation 4 could be coming at anytime with past events pointing toward that same conclusion. Back in September, a rating for the PlayStation 4 version of the game was spotted on the Korean Ratings Boards to all but confirm the release with an official announcement and release timing being two of the final pieces to the puzzle.