PUBG Dev Team Talks PlayStation Release, Discusses Sony’s “Very Strict” Guidelines

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, AKA PUBG, basically took the gaming world by storm. Whether you are a fan of the battle royale title or not, the game itself continues to smash records left and right. Just yesterday, the popular online game broke its own record by climbing past 3 million concurrent players and 1.5 million banned cheaters. Now that the game is out of Early Access on PC, and into the Preview Program for Xbox players, many Sony fans have been inquiring when it will be their turn to nab that elusive winner, winner chicken dinner.

Chang Han Kim, CEO of PUBG Corp, opened up recently about working with the PlayStation brand and whether or not the game will remain and Xbox One/PC exclusive:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As it’s going to be an exclusive title on Xbox One for some time, we’d like to focus on completing the Xbox One PUBG for now. If we have the opportunity, the final goal would be to launch the title on every platform.

Early Access on Steam and Game Preview on Xbox One are like pre-release, so they don’t have a restriction on quality. However, PS is very strict about this. There were cases where a game took 6 months more to launch even when it was already completed. We are still in the stage of learning the console development environment and console gamers’ taste. We need to think about other platforms after evaluating and completing the Xbox One version first.”

Ultimately, the team hopes to have the PUBG community grow even larger with a newly acquired PlayStation audience, but the process is taking some time for quality reasons. A fair reason, and one I am sure many gamers can appreciate. For now, however, the world of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will remain exclusively on the Xbox One and PC platforms until further notice.