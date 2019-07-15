PUBG’s Next Console Update Arrives This Month, Here’s What’s New

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ next update for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One now has a release date as well as a preview of what all it entails. The update will look familiar to those who have been following along with the PC version’s changes, but for others who stick to their consoles, its contents might be totally new. This update contains a new weapon, another vehicle, and several other features that should make for a smoother console experience.

July 30th is the day that July’s console update will be released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but you won’t have to wait that long to try out its contents. It’ll be coming to the test server on July 23rd to give players their first hands-on experience with the Deagle and other features.

A full list of the update’s contents that we know of so far can be found below courtesy of a preview found on the PUBG site.

PUBG’s July Console Update

New Weapon: Deagle

Highest damage of all handguns.



Rare spawn on all maps.

New Vehicle: BRDM-2

Can only be called in as a special Care Package using the Flare Gun.



Amphibious, can travel on land and water.



Replaces the armored UAZ.

Improved Gas Can

The Gas Can has become explosive!



When blown up, it deals damage to all players in a radius around its location.

Improved Loot Sorting

Loot will (finally) be better organized for player crates, vicinity loot, and care packages.

Radio Message

A new communication function that will help you better communicate with your teammates



8 types of messages to choose from, some of which will work interactively with targets, items, and your inventory.

Auto Replace Weapon Skin

An option which will allow you to automatically replace the skin on a picked up weapon with your own.

Some of the videos shared on the PUBG YouTube channel in the past have previewed several of these features as they were rolled out for the PC platform. One of those can be shown above to show off the explosive effects that gas cans will have after the update is released.

Look for PUBG’s next console update to release for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 30th following its test server preview that starts on July 23rd.