Next PUBG Update Will Bring Weapon Mastery and Tactical Markers to Consoles

The next PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds update for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be a big one, an update that’ll give console players some features they’ve been watching PC users have fun with for a while now. Tactical Markers and the new Weapon Mastery system are among the items on the agenda for the next console update that’s scheduled to drop on June 27th. Loot rebalances, new controller schemes, and the ability to auto-equip attachments to your weapons are other notable features shipping in the same update.

Weapon Mastery has been around for a while on the PC platform with the video above shared in April to break down how the progression system works. Tactical Markers came a bit later when Vikendi was rebalanced for the first time, a communication feature that lets you voice your intentions and concerns without needing a mic. PUBG Corp. outlined its plans for the next update in a post on the game’s site and previewed the highly anticipated features.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you haven’t been following along with what’s happening the PC world of PUBG, you can find a breakdown of everything that’s happening below.

The next major patch for PUBG on consoles arrives in June. It will include play optimizations, new features, loot rebalances and the debut of the weapon mastery system.

Read more: https://t.co/HVS1CL2l1P pic.twitter.com/Dkqa7ih371 — PUBG (@PUBG) June 14, 2019

Weapon Mastery

New progression feature in PUBG with unique, awesome, and free rewards

New avenue for players to improve their weapon skills

Tactical Marker

The map now has six marker options to choose from depending on the situation

Second Erangel Loot Spawn Rebalance

Increased spawn rate of AR, DMR and SR

The featured map will be changed to Erangel from Sanhok with the June Update

Vikendi Loot Spawn Rebalance

Blue Zone adjustment

Increased spawn rate of AR, DMR and SR (especially SR)

Auto Equip Attachments

We understand that handling attachments with the controller can sometimes be difficult and players would sometimes avoid early combat due to having insufficient time to equip attachments

To solve for this, we created an auto equip attachment feature to reduce time when equipping needed attachments. Less time in your inventory means more time for battle!

Controller Preset C

Like the above auto equip feature, we are focusing on improving overall player experience during battles

On the controller, leaning is configured to thumbsticks and we understand it can sometimes affect your movement and aim

Controller Preset C moves the bindings of leaning from the thumbsticks to the bumper buttons, as well as making a number of other suggested changes. More details coming soon!

PUBG’s next console update with all these features is scheduled to land on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 27th.