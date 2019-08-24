PUBG Adds Back Fan-Favorite Gameplay Mechanic, But Removes Big Feature

Back when PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds launched and was only available on PC, it had dynamic weather. For example, during a match, thick fog could roll in and completely change an encounter or a match. But then when the game launched the feature was cut in order to improve stability, which was a big issue at release. That said, PUBG Corp has announced that random weather is coming back, which should add that extra layer of tactics and encounter complexity that has been missing since it was removed.

As you would expect, many players were happy to see the gameplay mechanic return, but the celebration was short lived, because in the new update a different feature was removed. More specifically, map selection has been cut for North America players, and as you would expect, many fans aren’t pleased about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PC Players: Live server maintenance is complete and Update 4.2 is now available! This update brings Dynamic Weather to Erangel, QoL improvements, UI adjustments, Vehicle Engine Toggle, new skins, 25+ bug fixes and more! Full details: https://t.co/KfnNdnkYG9 — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) August 21, 2019

You seriously took away select a map completely? Goddamnit, this game does so many things right… and then you do backwards shit like this all the time. You can’t please everyone. Erangel is the only good map this game has. Jesus, now we have 25% odds? Thank you. I’ll be dodging — B (@B60375544) August 21, 2019

PUBG says NA doesn’t have enough players to support map selection but currently is driving a few players away just from removing map selection OR implementing a different mechanic instead of 4 random maps in one queue. — b (@lickyonmeblicky) August 21, 2019

No more map selection. No improvement on matchmaking times or latency. The other maps are garbage. Let us choose Erengal again please. — Jeffrey Cummins (@ScotchNSplnda) August 21, 2019

Why make it random map selection only?!? This is dumb — JBardTV (@jbard0808) August 22, 2019

PUBG is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.