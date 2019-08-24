Gaming

PUBG Adds Back Fan-Favorite Gameplay Mechanic, But Removes Big Feature

Back when PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds launched and was only available on PC, it had dynamic weather. For example, during a match, thick fog could roll in and completely change an encounter or a match. But then when the game launched the feature was cut in order to improve stability, which was a big issue at release. That said, PUBG Corp has announced that random weather is coming back, which should add that extra layer of tactics and encounter complexity that has been missing since it was removed.

As you would expect, many players were happy to see the gameplay mechanic return, but the celebration was short lived, because in the new update a different feature was removed. More specifically, map selection has been cut for North America players, and as you would expect, many fans aren’t pleased about it.

PUBG is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

