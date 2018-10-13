‘PUBG’ Announces Fix for Region Matchmaking Problems

PUBG Corp. has deployed a fix for some of the issues PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players had with recent regional matchmaking changes.

When PUBG released Update 22 for the PC version, changes were made to the way that regions and servers were selected. PUBG Corp. said that the intention was to automatically put players in a region and server that would give them the lowest ping, but an issue prevented that from happening.

“The improved system is intended to automatically send players to the region that provides the lowest ping, but unfortunately an error related to ping calculation occurred and the player’s location wasn’t being identified correctly, resulting in them being placed into matches in a region that didn’t provide the optimal gameplay experience,” PUBG Corp. said. Due to the large number of players affected by this issue, the gameplay experience for many players has been impacted negatively and we sincerely apologize for this.”

To resolve some of the concerns, PUBG Corp. says that it released a fix, but remaining issues are set to be addressed in another update that’s not far away.

“Within the last 24 hours we deployed an initial fix to prevent players from connecting to the wrong local region. The team is actively working to resolve the remaining issues in a fix we expect to deploy next week, which also includes a change to prioritize matching players with teammates who speak the same language, to improve the player experience. Once deployed, the system will now properly prioritize putting players into matches on servers in their local region. In the event of excessive queue times due to a small matchmaking pool, the next closest region will be chosen to ensure players aren’t stuck matchmaking indefinitely.”

The PUBG development team apologized in the post for the issues that were brought on by Update 22 saying that it plans to continue monitoring the issues to resolve any more concerns. No timeframe for when the problem-solving update will be out was given beyond the post saying that it is expected to be released sometime next week.