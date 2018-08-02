PUBG Reveals Sanhok Forty-Fivers Event Mode

Much like how Fortnite has Limited Time Modes, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has recently started doing their own version with their Event Modes. First introduced this year, these limited time events are a great way for players to change things up a bit in between vying for those winner, winner chicken dinners. The latest event comes courtesy of Sanhok, the third map that PC players are currently enjoying.

Interested in getting down on the new mode? Here’s what you need to know:

According to the blog post on Steam, “Get ready to stack a whole lot of blue ammo boxes. This week’s event limits weapon spawns to Tommy Guns, Win94s, R45s, P1911s and throwables.”

When it starts:

STARTS: Aug 2, 7pm PST / Aug 3, 4am CEST / Aug 3 11am KST

ENDS: Aug 5, 7pm PST / Aug 6, 4am CEST / Aug 6 11am KST

Available queues:

4-man squads on Sanhok

NA/EU/AS: TPP & FPP

KR/JP/SEA/OC/SA: TPP

Main rules:

80 Players fight in Sanhok. The safe zone starts out small and is visible from the beginning.

The only weapons that spawn are Tommy Guns, Win94s, R45s, P1911s and throwables.

Care packages contain Vectors, 0.45 ACP rounds, Lvl 3 gear, and other useful items.

Secondary rules:

The mode is limited to four-man squads. Auto-matching can be turned on or off (you don’t have to play as a full squad of four if you don’t want to)

The mode is limited to 80 maximum players (20 teams of four players)

Red zones are disabled

Killer spectating is enabled

Weather is set to “Overcast”

Teamkilling is disabled

Luckily for players that have friends too busy playing Fortnite, a 4 player squad isn’t required in order to play. The weather will also be posing a challenge with it being set to “Overcast” for the limited time only event.

What do you think of Bluehole’s decision to include these Event Modes? What do you hope to see in the future? Sound off with all of those burning PUBG desires in the comment section below and tell us your tales of those beloved chicken dinner wins.

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for PC via Steam and Xbox One as an Early Access title.