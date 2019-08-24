PUBG’s Season 4 and Erangel Update Are Coming to Consoles Soon

PUBG players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One who’ve been patiently waiting for the Erangel update and Season 4 to come to consoles won’t have to wait much longer. An announcement shared this week said that the big PUBG update will release on those platforms on August 27th, but you won’t have to wait until that date to see everything that’s included in it. The notes for the update are live now, and console players can preview the changes on the test servers.

If you’ve been following along with the PC updates for PUBG to see what was on the way, you’ll already be familiar with many of the main points of the patch notes that are seen here. The highlight of the update is the new look for Erangel, the game’s original map which now has updated points of interest and secrets to explore.

“Since launch, millions of players have dropped into Erangel to take part in PUBG’s heart-pounding take on Battle Royale,” the patch notes said about the Erangel map. “It’s with that same passion that we dove into this visual update with the goal of bringing our most classic map in line with our more recent offerings, all without losing the magic that made it a fan favorite in the first place. From standard complexes to major landmarks like Mylta Power, we’ve improved the graphical quality of Erangel’s various areas and terrains across the board.”

Found within that updated map will be dynamic weather that’ll change not just for the start of a game but also throughout its duration as different weather effects are seen.

“When a match starts with overcast weather on Erangel, the weather will change dynamically over the course of the match between overcast, windy, hail, light rain, heavy rain (rain with lightning and thunder), and fog,” the notes said.

More destructible objects will also be on the map after the update is out, another feature which PUBG previewed first for PC players.

The rest of the update consists of many more changes including those for the balance of weapons and items. You can read through all of those here, and if you’re a PUBG player on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One who wants to see the changes ahead of their live release, you can see them on the test servers now.