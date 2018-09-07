PUBG Silent and Violent Event Mode Live Now

Hope you’re good at being stealthy because with the latest event mode available now for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, you’re going to need to know your way around a good sneak attack.

Bluehole Inc took to their Steam page to update fans on what’s going on in the lands of delectable poultry feasts and weaponry, “Welcome to Silent and Violent, this week’s VSS themed event mode. Scurry through the hills of Sanhok with a fully loaded out VSS and eliminate as many enemies as possible in this squad-based war mode event. Read on for full details on rules and when you can participate!”

Want to get in on the action? Here’s what you need to know:

Event Schedule

STARTS: Sep 6, 7pm PDT / Sep 7, 4am CEST / Sep 7, 11am KST

ENDS: Sep 9, 7pm PDT / Sep 10, 4am CEST / Sep 10, 11am KST

Available Queues

4-man squads on Sanhok (All Regions)

NA/EU/AS: TPP & FPP

KR/JP/SEA/OC/SA: TPP

Rules

War mode

All players spawn with a fully modified VSS, along with Lvl 1 helmet and vest.

Players are also given 5 bandages, 1 energy drink, 1 stun grenade and 1 smoke grenade.

Killed players respawn in planes that fly by every 30 seconds

Eliminating an enemy earns your team 3 points, while knocking out an enemy earns your team 1 point.

If no team reaches 150 points after 15 minutes, the team with the most point wins.

No vehicles respawns

4-person squads only. Maximum 40 players. (Auto-matching is forced)

Weather is Overcast

Red zones are disabled

Care packages are disabled

Killer Spectating is enabled

Friendly fire is disabled

Much like Fortnite’s Limited Time Modes, these are only available for a certain period of time. If the ‘sneakiest of snakes’ mission appeals to you, you’re going to want to get into the game during the times listed above.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices. What do you think about the latest Event Mode? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

