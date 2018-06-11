PUBG’s Snow Map Releases in Winter With “New Mechanics”

PUBG’s new snowy map that was shown off during Xbox’s E3 press conference yesterday doesn’t yet have a name, but it does have a release timeframe of winter 2018.

The previously unannounced map was shown for just a brief moment during the PUBG trailer that aired on Microsoft’s stage, but it wasn’t hard to see what PUBG Corp. was teasing. There’s no snow to be found anywhere on any of PUBG’s maps, so seeing one of the battle royale competitors walking through the snow was a clear indicator that something else is already planned beyond Sanhok.

The battle rages on in 2018 on PC and Xbox. ➡️ New Snow Map – Winter 2018

➡️ New Ballistic Shield

➡️ Sanhok PC release – June 22

While the trailer didn’t offer many details on the map, a follow-up post that was shared on the game’s Steam forums shortly after the teaser did confirm that the plan is to bring the map to both the Xbox One and PC this winter. It didn’t say it would be unveiled at the exact same time, but it should be out for both during that season.

The post also hinted at “new mechanics” that will be added along with the map. These mechanics will be “built around the snowy terrain,” though PUBG Corp. didn’t go into much more detail.

“This map is currently very early in development, and we’re aiming to bring it to both PC and Xbox One this winter,” PUBG’s Steam forums post explained. “Expect to see some new mechanics built around the snowy terrain.”

Another map, Sanhok, was also shown during the trailer. This newest map that’s been tested on the PC servers for some time now is preparing to launch for PC players this month on June 22 with an Xbox One release coming later in the summer.

You may have also noticed that a new tool was unveiled in the trailer: A ballistic shield. This tool can be used while wielding a sidearm, SMG, melee weapon, or throwable grenades with the PUBG team better explaining how it’ll work.

“The shield takes a primary weapon slot, and is especially powerful in squad-based combat. Shield-bearers can act as the vanguard for their team, pushing forward under cover while their teammates safely attack and move forward into better positions.”

The ballistic shield doesn’t yet have a release date, but it’s said to be first introduced into War Mode for PC and Xbox later this year, though it’s unclear if this means the weapon will have a simultaneous release similar to what the plan appears to be for the snowy map.