PUBG’s Snow Map Trailer Revealed, Officially Live On PC

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds wasn’t the first to bring the battle royale genre to gaming, but it was a huge trend setter. Though others have come forward to join PUBG in its online gaming, the Bluehole inc title continues to be a favorite among many. During this year’s Game Awards, the team finally announced the new snow map with some interesting features. Even better? It’s available tonight for PC players.

The latest map has a special emphasis on being the hunter. Players will actually leave tracks behind in the snow, making it easier to be detected and more difficult to take on a more stealth approach. The last-man-standing mode is difficult enough and the latest winter map definitely hopes to up that ante.

Winter is here starting tonight for PC players in the test servers. For those playing on console, the latest exploreable area will be coming at an undisclosed date next month!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available on Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. For more about the game itself:

“PUBG is a battle-royale shooter where 100 players drop into a map and fight for survival. It’s a game of life or death as you explore and loot the map for weapons and armor. Internet and PlayStation Plus are required to play on PS4. Be the last one standing to achieve the elusive Chicken Dinner – bragging rights included.”

