PUBG Dev Team Reveals Major Changes Following Recent Player Backlash

Earlier this week, the PUBG team addressed recent undocumented audio changes made to the Steam version of the game. These changes were not shared with their latest patch and noticeably altered the effectiveness of gameplay. Bluehole immediately apologized and promised to do better and one of those means of doing “better” includes in-depth developer update letters to fans. It didn’t take long for them to deliver on that promise, which brings us here – to the latest patch.

The newest update to the PC game will bring drastic changes, all of which have been predominately asked for by fans on a frequent basis. To prove that they are listening, the team took to their Steam blog to provide an incredibly detailed missive to players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ever since we launched the 1.0 version of PUBG earlier this year, we’ve been focused on building our team so we can invest in the game’s ongoing development,” began their open letter. “We’ve been building new content (like Sanhok), quality-of-life improvements (like map selection and weapon balance), and a whole series of aggressive anti-cheat measures. We want PUBG to be the best game possible so players like you keep loving—and playing—it.

Although we’ve made some meaningful improvements to PUBG, we’ve fallen short in other ways. Players have rightfully called us out for failing to address complaints about performance, and recently we haven’t done the best job of communicating about the changes we’re making to the game. Today we want to change that by talking in-depth about the things we’re prioritizing. We’ll also tease some of upcoming content we plan to add to the game.”

So what are these changes? Top priority adjustments include server optimization, anti-cheating, and overall performance:

Performance and Server-Side Optimization – Over the past few patches, we’ve seen a big increase in complaints about performance problems, including unpredictable FPS drops, visual stuttering, and overall sluggish performance. Some of the root problems are occurring client-side, and others are server-side.

First things first. We’ve identified a few simple fixes we can make to improve overall game performance:

We’ve discovered that when vehicles move over many different types of ground materials quickly, too many effects are produced, causing players’ GPUS to overload.

Another cause of GPU overloading (and FPS drops) has to do with the way lighting effects are processed.

Character optimization

We’ll optimize the way the game handles the movement of opponents who you can’t see.

The vaulting process and animations will also be improved—we believe this will address certain screen stuttering issues affecting low-powered PCs.

We’ll improve the character model rendering process to prevent some small frame drop issues.

We’ll optimize character movement and animation while skydiving to improve framerate when multiple characters are skydiving at the same time.

We’ll optimize parachute animations to cut down on frame drops near the start of the match

We expect the final three changes above will make the early stages of each match feel much smoother. War Mode will also benefit immensely from these changes.

Vehicle optimization

We’ll optimize the way the game handles unseen (far away) vehicle movement and the movement of player models inside faraway vehicles.

Currently stopped vehicles demand an unnecessary amount from your CPU. We’ll fix it.

Loading optimization/stabilization

We’ll optimize the core structures of Miramar and Sanhok to improve map loading speed.

We’ll optimize physical texture loading while level streaming, which should address screen stuttering issues.

There’s a crashing issue caused by some level-streaming processes that we’ll address.

Other optimization work

We’ll address the frame drop issue caused by high-magnification scopes

Certain other far-away objects will be rendered in a less taxing way

We’ll optimize the replay system to improve framerate for players who have the replay/death cam activated

We’ll optimize network code and reduce network latency. As a result, basic player inputs will be revealed to other players much more quickly.

We’re going to increase the speed at which the server transfers data about objects (items, doors, fences), to address the fact that sometimes item spawn in late after players parachute in.

We’re going to eliminate some inefficient network code. Currently, some objects send updates to the server unnecessarily

Currently the server rapidly updates certain frames (on vehicles and character models) in an inefficient way. When we address this, we believe it will also resolve some abnormal physics affecting vehicles.

Obviously these are a lot of changes. Even once we implement every single one of the optimization opportunities listed above, we will keep looking for more chances to improve the game.

Cheating – Cheating is the area where we’ve made the most progress in recent months. We’ve introduced a variety of encryption based solutions to make it harder for hackers to exploit vulnerabilities. We’ve also banned hundreds of thousands of cheaters’ accounts and refined the process by which we identify cheaters—most cheaters are now banned within hours of using an exploit. We’ve also begun taking serious legal action against the people responsible for creating hacks and cheats.

All of this will continue, but there’s more we can do. We believe we’re winning the battle against cheating, but we won’t stop fighting until we’ve eliminated it. Look for more updates on this in future dev letters.

OTHER UPCOMING WORK

“Of course, PUBG Corp. is made up of many different teams, and they’re each focused on improving the game in different ways. The people who work on maps, gameplay balance, or cosmetics aren’t going to stop making things simply because we’ve declared that our top priorities lie elsewhere.

The biggest content drop coming in the near future is Sanhok. We’re aiming to bring it to live servers before the end of June, and development on the map won’t stop there. We’re planning new exclusive vehicles and an exclusive weapon for Sanhok, each of which will drop sometime in the month after the map officially launches. Among these is a big fan request: a drivable three-wheeled vehicle we’re currently calling the Tukshai.”

“In many ways, Sanhok’s test servers have become a place for us to experiment with all sorts of changes and features, including dynamic weather, a variety of circle systems, and weapon spawn behavior. We’ll continue to test out changes during the upcoming test cycle.

We’re also excited to show off the work that our worldbuilding team has been doing to make Sanhok our most beautiful map yet.”

Pictures of some of these changes were also provided, as well as a heartfelt promise from the developers themselves. If you thought this patch was big, wait to you see the full notes here.