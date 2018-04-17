PUBG: Latest PC Patch Goes Live Soon, Includes Flight Paths and New Crates

The latest patch for the PC version of the popular Battle Royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), will be rolling out on test servers soon and hopes to bring a few cool new features for players in addition to the usual bug fixes.

UI fixes, a detailed flight path, new crates, and more are all lined up for the upcoming patch. To check out what’s on the way, here are the detailed patch notes courtesy of the team via their Steam page:

UI/UX

A marker has been added to the map that allows players to check the flight path of the plane.

The path is visible from when players are at the waiting lobby up until the point when they fall down to their final drop destination.

Bug Fixes

There should no longer be excessive blood effects when you’re getting shot in FPP mode or while aiming down sights.

Fixed issue that sometimes caused blood effects to not show up when shooting other players.

Fixed an issue that was causing character silhouettes to remain visible while inside smoke

Switching weapons while prone should no longer cause certain animations to break

Custom Game Real-Time Spectating

In the lobby’s custom match list, you can select an ongoing game and watch it in real time.*

Games that have the Public Spectating option set to “On” can be watched in Custom Match. For private matches, you can spectate the game by entering a given password.



* The custom game real-time spectating function is still in an early development stage, and some functions may be unstable. We appreciate your patience while we work out the kinks.

New Crates

One new paid crate and one new frying pan skin has been added.

For the purpose of security verification, Equinox crate x10, Weapon Skin Key x20, Early Bird Key x20, 100K BP will be distributed to all accounts.( Test server only )

The frying pan skin, “Target Practice”, can be purchased separately as an individual item for 5,000 BP. It can be purchased only once per account.

New paid crate, “Equinox Crate”, will offer weapons skins. It can be earned with 25% chance as a Weekly Random Crate.

“Equinox Crate” can be opened with Weapon Skin Key, which can be purchased at the Steam store. There is one bonus item. If you’re really lucky, you can get that skin as a bonus on top of the crate’s normal reward items

The chances of getting each item in the new paid crate are as follows.

The chances of getting each crate as a Weekly Random Crate are as follows.

Crate System

Weekly random crate reset date is changed to every Thursday, 00:00 UTC

This change will be applied from this week

Though we don’t have an exact date yet, this patch will be deploying “soon” to the test servers. Once proven stable, the patch will then move to live servers next week.