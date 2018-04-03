PUBG’s Latest Patch Focuses on Spectating and User-Friendly Fixes

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been out of Early Access for awhile now, but the work is far from done. The team behind the wildly popular battle royale title took to their Steam blog this morning to clue players in on what’s next. This will be the ninth update since the game was fully released on the PC platform and this time around, it’s all about spectating.

The patch below is in the test build phase right now and once it’s been proven stable, will soon move onto the live servers. For now, here’s what you have to look forward to:

Spectating Your Killer

Players can now spectate their killer by clicking the “watch” button on their match result screen

Solo killer spectating

If you get killed by the Blue Zone, the Red Zone or from falling, you can spectate the nearest player from your death location When the player you were spectating dies, you can continue spectating the killer of that player If the player you were spectating gets disconnected, you can continue spectating their killer

Duo / Squad killer spectating

Same as above but can only spectate the enemy team after all your team members are dead

You can report a player you are spectating in Killer Spectate mode by pressing R

If you click Death Cam, you won’t be able to use the Killer Spectate mode

UI/UX

The default setting for voice chat changed to “Team Only”

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where vehicles suddenly flip, go flying or come back to the starting point while driving

Fixed a bug where the IGN of your killer was not shown when viewing Death Cam

Adjusted the rotation axis for the preview model in customization menu for better usability

There’s no specific date released yet at this time for when the update will be live for everyone, but it is currently being testing and will be coming very soon. There is also and Xbox One update planned for this week, for those playing on the Microsoft console instead. As with previous patches, the one slated for PC will not be the same as the Xbox given that the two versions are in different stages during their development cycle.