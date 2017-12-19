PUBG Team Vows To Take More Aggressive Action Against Cheaters

Cheating is nothing new, especially so in the world of PC gaming, but that doesn’t mean developers are just lying back and letting it happen unhindered. The team behind the popular battle royale title PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) themselves are stepping up their efforts against these players that seek an unfair advantage in the world of online gaming.

As part of our efforts to foster a safe & fair ingame environment, we are deploying new measures to combat cheaters: https://t.co/VixHEXrgPb — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) November 3, 2017

In a public statement via the developing team’s official Twitter, they said:

“As part of our efforts to foster safe and fair ingame environment, we are deploying new measures to combat cheaters.”

That was only a small portion of a much larger letter on their Steam community page vowing to make a “stronger effort” against cheaters and the inconvenience they cause:

“First of all, we would like to sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the cheaters and we are sorry that you have not been able to enjoy PUBG in a safe and fair environment. Our development team is doing their best to detect and ban those who use cheats in a more proactive manner. We are aware that we still have much to do. We will use all available resources to combat cheaters and foster a safe and fair in-game environment. We will also continue to take actions against those who develop and distribute cheats.

As we announced before, we are in the process of adopting new tools to detect and verify users with unusual gameplay patterns and today, we will be rolling out additional measures. We will continue to permanently ban those who are using cheats. When unusual gameplay patterns are detected from an account, that account will be temporarily suspended and investigated.

Although we hope to bring about a safe and fair environment in PUBG as soon as possible, our battle against cheaters will not end overnight. We will continue our research and development to establish a better system for combating cheaters. We will take stronger actions to find and ban cheaters, while at the same time taking good care to not harm innocent players. Next week, we will be deploying yet another patch related to cheat detection.

Again, we would like to assure you that we will continue our efforts to shape a healthy environment in PUBG. Your feedback is crucial for us in banning cheaters and combating the use of cheats. We will be listening to your feedback as we continue to build our anticheat system and adopt new measures.”

In other PUBG related news, we know that it will be hitting Xbox One’s early access program on December 12th for $30 to give a chance for console players to get in on the massive battleground arena. Until then, the game is currently available on Steam for PC.