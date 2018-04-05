PUBG Tequila Sunrise Event Mode Revealed, Details (and Restrictions) Here

A new event mode has been revealed for Steam PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players and this time, the stakes are a little more restricted. The Tequila Sunrise mode will be availablle for just 72 hours and will take place on Miramar. The four-man squad event will be limited to only shotguns and melee weapons, so it’s guaranteed to get dicey.

To know exactly when and where to tune in, check out the announcement from Bluehole below:

EVENT SCHEDULE

STARTS: April 5th, 7pm PDT / April 6th, 4am CEST / April 6th, 11AM KST

ENDS: April 8th, 7pm PDT / April 9th, 4am CEST / April 9th, 11AM KST

AVAILABLE QUEUES

Squads (All Regions)

You can choose to turn Auto Matching either on or off in the main menu. The default state is “On”

NA/EU/AS: TPP & FPP

KR/JP/SA/SEA/OC : TPP only

LOOT SPAWN BEHAVIOR

Weapons

Shotguns (3x spawn rate) Melee Weapons (3x spawn rate) No other weapons

Items

Bag/Helmet/Armor Lv.3 (3x spawn rate) Bag/Helmet/Armor Lv.1 (0.5x spawn rate) Ammunition (3x spawn rate)



SAFE ZONE (WHITE CIRCLE) BEHAVIOR

Immediately after the plane gets into the air, the first safe zone is visible on the map.

The first safe zone will be smaller than its normal size.

OTHER EVENT RULES

Time of day is locked at sunrise.

Care packages are disabled.

The Flare Gun Mode that debuted last week was an instant hit, so it will be interesting to see what players have to say about Tequila Sunrise. To help with the Shotgun limitation, it is nice to know that the ammo spawn rates will be increased. It’s going to be brutal, which is a fun way to break up the monotany of the battle royale genre.

Much like Fortnite’s already previously established game modes, these will be high stakes for a limited time only. Earn gear, kick ass, and scribble initials because we don’t have time to take full names.

What are your thoughts on the inclusion of limited time only events making their way into PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds? Is it enough to keep you interested, or do you think it’s a bit too gimmicky? Sound off with all of your chicken dinner thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!