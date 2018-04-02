PUBG Players Can Test the New Savage Map Today

Update: The signups for testing the new map are now open.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players will soon be able to test the battle royale game’s newest map with the testing phase beginning later today.

News of the limited-time map tests was announced days ago when a post on PUBG’s Steam page confirmed the details of test. The 4×4 map is a first for the game and will be released earlier than any other feature that PUBG players have been able to test prior to this new map.

“We promised you that you would get a chance to try the new map very early on and we are delivering on that promise,” the PUBG team said. “We haven’t released content so early in its development since our alpha testing stage. We’re doing this because we want to start getting your feedback as soon as possible and drive the development in the right direction.”

At the time of the recent post, the PUBG team also said that more information would be available at a later time regarding how players could obtain access to the map test. A tweet followed the next day that set Monday as the date when the keys would be distributed, the same day that the actual testing of the map is scheduled to begin.

We will open up our website for distributing access keys on Monday before the test begins. There will be a large number of keys available directly from us. The only requirement to get one will be ownership of PUBG on Steam. https://t.co/OyC8pWcwg3 — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) March 31, 2018

While the PUBG site doesn’t currently appear to be distributing keys, the PUBG social channels will likely alert players when the keys are up for grabs. The window for testing the map will be from April 2 at 7 p.m. PDC until April 5 at 4 a.m. PDT, so even though players may have a few days to test the map, it’s unclear how many will be able to get in. It’s also unknown if Monday will be the only day for the distribution of keys or if more test keys will be distributed throughout the testing period to add more players.

The testing phase is also only open to PC players, so those on the Xbox One will have to wait until PC players begin reporting on the new map to see what it looks like. Screenshots and other first looks for the map will likely start coming in throughout the testing period assuming no restrictions are put on testers that prevent such reveals but stay tuned to the PUBG Twitter account for more details on when key distribution officially begins.