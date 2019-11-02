PUBG Players Can Now Throw Items and Weapons

If you’ve ever picked up a frying pan or another weapon in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and thought “Wow, I sure do wish I could throw this at that guy over there,” your prayers have now been answered with the release of the big 5.1 Update in Season 5. The update is now available on the live servers of every platform including consoles and the PC, and with it comes the new mechanics that allow players to lob frying pans at their enemies or give their teammates the resources they need to stay alive.

The throwing mechanic found itself on the test servers first before PUBG Corp. announced recently that it was available on the live servers regardless of what platform you play on. Mastering the mechanic is simple enough: Just look for teammates to request resources, and if you’ve got what they need, press the corresponding button to toss them the goods assuming they’re within the right distance.

If it’s an enemy that you’re against instead of a teammate, just take aim and hurl your melee weapon at them. Hit them within a certain range and you’ll deal maximum damage that differs depending on which weapon you’ve tossed.

Finish your enemy with the classic pan shot without leaving the comfort of your cover with melee weapon throwing now available in Patch 5.1. Just don’t throw the game while you’re throwing shade.

Patch Notes: https://t.co/0FtA8xn5Up pic.twitter.com/Wzueqr2DsN — PUBG (@PUBG) October 30, 2019

The full breakdown of the throwing mechanics can be seen below, though note that the controls listed there are for the PC version.

Throwing to Teammates

Added feature allowing players to throw certain requested items to teammates.

When a teammate requests healing or ammo items through radio messages (mouse wheel) an icon will appear above their head, prompting teammates to throw the requested items to them by pressing the interact button (F)

Items can be thrown a maximum of 15m. While running, or in a difficult to reach position, teammates may be unable to throw items to your location and the items will instead fall nearby.

Items thrown to you by teammates will be placed directly into your inventory. If your inventory is full, the items will be dropped on the ground at your feet.



Throwing at Enemies

You can now use all melee weapons as a throwable tool to attack your enemies.

Multiple melee weapons now stack in your inventory, allowing you to carry multiple at once.

There are two different melee damage categories when thrown. Machete, Crowbar, Sickle: The maximum throwing distance is 40m and damage will decrease from 75 to 25 based on the distance. Pan: The maximum throwing distance is shorter than other melee at only 30m but the damage range is 90 to 40 based on distance.

To inflict the most damage, you must hit within 15m. Damage will begin to drop off from 15-30/40m distance.

From within 15m distance, one melee throw to the head can kill enemy players without helmets.

Press RMB while holding a melee weapon and then press LMB to throw. A trajectory arc will be shown when aiming, like with grenades.



PUBG’s new throwing mechanics are now live across all platforms.