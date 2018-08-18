Latest “Fix PUBG” Patch Details Revealed, Massive Quality of Life Changes

Though the popular online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been meet with wild success, it hasn’t been an easy ride for the team over at Bluehole Inc. With many players reporting game breaking bugs on the regular, and new content stuttering at an uneven pace – it’s no wonder that the numbers have begun to twindle with many loyal fans begging the devs to do something. Though the team has been very adamant in recent months with regular updates, they have come forward with a new developer update with one simple message in mind: “Fix PUBG.”

To deliver on that promise of a revamp, the latest patch for Steam has been detailed in a recent blog post shedding light on the many QoL changes and other fixes made to the popular battle royale game.

General Overview

The team took to their Steam blog to update fans on what’s next. They began by saying “Last week, we announced FIX PUBG, an initiative to tackle some of the game’s long-standing bugs and quality of life requests. Update 19 addressed a slew of those already and for Update 20, we’re adding a section to the patch notes to specifically cover FIX PUBG issues. These patch notes will show up in their normal sections as well.”

They added, “As usual, these updates will be implemented to the test server first and will be applied to the live server at a later date. Here’s what’s coming to the test server today”:



We’re implementing FIX PUBG related improvements and new content

Adding a new AR, the Beryl M762, to all maps for wider weapon diversity and strategy.

Adding a new Sanhok exclusive vehicle, the scooter!

The scooter replaces motorbikes on Sanhok

Also we’re introducing more new functions such as TPP camera position setting and reporting system improvements.

Decreased the minimum required players for starting a custom match from 10 to 8

Please note there may be additional changes made before this patch comes to live servers

Fix PUBG Specific Changes

Quality of Life

[LOADING SCREEN] Added a key guide to the loading screen tips

Added a key guide to the loading screen tips [UI/UX #01] Targeted interactive objects are now more easily distinguishable by the highlighted outline

Targeted interactive objects are now more easily distinguishable by the highlighted outline [DEATH CAM REPORTING] Players can now report a player even if the deathcam’s target wasn’t shown properly

Players can now report a player even if the deathcam’s target wasn’t shown properly [KILL FEED DISPLAY #01] You can now adjust your killfeed display options

For war mode/observer screen, the amount is fixed to 5 lines You can adjust the normal killfeed results to show 5 to a maximum 10 lines

You can now adjust your killfeed display options [FIXED-PERSPECTIVE OPTION] Added TPP Aim Camera Position to options.

Added TPP Aim Camera Position to options. [TEAMMATE REPORTING] You can now report teammates.

Bug Fixes

[MIRAMAR FIX #04] Fixed an issue where a dead player’s loot box is sometimes buried in certain locations in Miramar.

Fixed an issue where a dead player’s loot box is sometimes buried in certain locations in Miramar. [ITEM MESH] Fixed an issue where items were difficult to distinguish from the floor in the police station in El Azahar on Miramar.

Fixed an issue where items were difficult to distinguish from the floor in the police station in El Azahar on Miramar. [REPLAY #02] Fixed an issue in replays where a player appears to be in an unarmed state even though the character is armed with a weapon.

Fixed an issue in replays where a player appears to be in an unarmed state even though the character is armed with a weapon. [REPLAY #03] Fixed the issue where a character sometimes vaults the opposite direction while you’re time-jumping through a replay.

Fixed the issue where a character sometimes vaults the opposite direction while you’re time-jumping through a replay. [REPLAY #04] Fixed the issue where the bolt-action animation doesn’t always occur during replays.

Fixed the issue where the bolt-action animation doesn’t always occur during replays. [REPLAY #05] Fixed the issue where certain sounds are not playing during replays.

Fixed the issue where certain sounds are not playing during replays. [CHARACTER MOVEMENT #04] Fixed the issue where a prone player is shown to be moving very fast while on a sloped area.

Fixed the issue where a prone player is shown to be moving very fast while on a sloped area. [SPECTATING] Fixed an issue where when spectating a teammate, a teammate’s kill feed will be displayed in white instead of blue.

Fixed an issue where when spectating a teammate, a teammate’s kill feed will be displayed in white instead of blue. [GETTING STUCK #02] Fixed an issue where characters can sometimes get stuck between a wall and vehicle while exiting the passenger seat when the vehicle is touching a wall.

Fixed an issue where characters can sometimes get stuck between a wall and vehicle while exiting the passenger seat when the vehicle is touching a wall. [LOOT EFFECTS] Fixed the issue where the looting sound and visual effects play, even though the item is not looted, if the character moves away while looting.

Fixed the issue where the looting sound and visual effects play, even though the item is not looted, if the character moves away while looting. [BLOOD EFFECTS] Fixed an issue where the blood effect sometimes shows up randomly when moving in replay

New Weapon and Vehicle

New Weapon

Added the Beryl M762, which is a new versatile Assault Rifle which spawns on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Beryl M762 uses 7.62mm ammunition and can load up to 30 rounds (40 with an extended magazine)

The Beryl has upper and lower rails, allowing for scopes and a grip.

It has lower per bullet damage than the AKM, but a higher firing rate, meaning higher DPS if you can control the kick.

New Vehicle

Added a new two-seat vehicle, the Scooter, which is exclusive to Sanhok

The scooter replaces motorbikes on Sanhok

Compared to the current motorbike, the Scooter has lower speed and an increased turning circle, but the same HP.

Gameplay

Added ‘TPP Aim Camera Position’ to options

Reset to Right Shoulder (default setting)

Camera will always be positioned above the character’s right shoulder



Reset to Left Shoulder

Camera will always be positioned above the character’s left shoulder



Latest Peek Shoulder

Camera position automatically moves to the direction you last leaned



Latest Aim Shoulder

Camera remains in the last ADS direction In this setting, the camera position won’t be changed by leaning while not in ADS or scoping

Added a key guide to the loading screen tips

Targeted objects are now more easily distinguishable by the highlighted outline

When a player is not in a group, the default team mode is set to Squad mode in the lobby

After playing any other modes, the setting will be saved to the latest one.

Improved the design of the map markers

This is thanks to feedback that some players were confusing the previous marker design with the player icon



Anti-Cheat/Reporting, Custom Match

Added a report feedback system so players can receive an update when their reports have resulted in action.

It will show the report description, player’s name and report status.

Added the ability to report teammates in the team management window

Added 2 new report options to the report window

Custom Match

Players will now be able to access custom match settings, even if they are not the owner of the session

Added two more custom game presets

War mode

Bomb kit (Dodgebomb): a game mode which only uses throwables VSS kit: a game mode which only uses the VSS

Decreased the minimum required players for starting a custom match from 10 to 8

Skin and Items/Bug Fixes

PGI Team Hoodies sale has been extended.

Sale of these items will end on Aug 21 at 7pm PDT / Aug 22 4am CEST / Aug 22 11am KST

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where tooltips for the stun grenade did not accurately reflect its in-game effects

Fixed an issue where characters were seen moving fast while prone when moving on slopes a certain way

Fixed an issue in replays where a character appears to be unarmed even though the character is armed

Fixed the issue where a character sometimes vaults the opposite direction while you’re time-jumping through a replay

Fixed the issue where the bolt-action animation doesn’t always occur during replays

Fixed the issue where certain sounds were not playing during replays

Fixed an issue where a dead player’s loot box is sometimes buried in certain locations in Miramar

Fixed an issue where item mesh is sometimes difficult to distinguish from the floor in the police station in El Azahar in Miramar

Fixed an issue where characters can sometimes get stuck between the wall and vehicle while leaving the passenger seat when the vehicle is touching a wall

Fixed an issue where the blood effect sometimes shows up randomly when moving in replay

Fixed an issue where players could see through a wall when using Painkiller, Energy Drink, Adrenaline Syringe, Medical Kit close to the wall.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One and PC. To read more about the new “Fix PUBG” program, check out our previous coverage here.