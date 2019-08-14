PUBG Update Tests Destructible Objects and Overcast Weather for Erangel

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has a new update on the test servers that comes with a few new features for the game’s first map. Erangel’s updated look that released not long ago will soon be accompanied by new weather effects and some destructible objects players can either plow through or use as cover, according to the update’s notes. PC players can try out these changes among others on the test servers ahead of the update’s live release.

Following up on the massive map overhaul released at the start of this season, the patch notes for Update 4.2 which are found here detail what’s next for PUBG’s Erangel. Over on the test servers, players will notice that there’s some overcast weather covering the map. Unlike other games which might have weather look different but remain static throughout the course of a game, PUBG’s overcast weather will change as the game progresses.

“When a match starts with overcast weather on Erangel, the weather will change dynamically over the course of the match between overcast, windy, hail, light rain, heavy rain (rain with lightning and thunder), and fog,” the patch notes said about this feature.

PC Players: Update 4.2 is now available on the Test Server. The first mid-season Update of Season 4 brings the Erangel Visual Update to custom matches, numerous quality of life improvements, bug fixes and more. Full details: https://t.co/nh5afFJTCr pic.twitter.com/M6AYwXvcm9 — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) August 14, 2019

Also new to the Erangel map are more destructible objects in the form of pylons and barricades among other structures. Players can use these to shield themselves from incoming fire, and if you’ve got the necessary firepower or a vehicle, you can destroy them.

“Additional destructible pylons and barricades have been added to Erangel,” PUBG’s patch notes said. “They can be destroyed by vehicles, weapons and explosions, but do provide a limited amount of cover until they are destroyed.”

Some of the existing objects like traffic cones in Mylta have now become destructible, according to the notes, so expect those objects to react differently to players’ actions.

For players who prefer to do their battles in custom matches, the Erangel Visual Update discussed previously has now been added to that mode. The old version of Erangel is sticking around in custom games though and will be known as “Erangel Classic” with all game modes playable on either map variant.

PUBG’s Update 4.2 is now on the test servers for PC players and will remain there until its live release.