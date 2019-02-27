‘PUBG’ Update Formally Adds Flare Gun Item

There’s a new item on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ test servers which lets players call in some loot or a vehicle.

The Flare Gun is the newest item to grace PUBG and has been added to the game’s various maps, but it’s only on the test servers for now until it goes live for everyone else. Flare Guns were previously found during certain events, so some players might’ve seen it before, but it’ll be more widespread when the test server update makes it to live servers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That doesn’t mean the gun will be easier to find though with the Flare Gun being classified as a rare item. For those who aren’t familiar with how it works, PUBG’s patch notes for the test server update broke down how the item works depending on whether or not players are inside the safe zone.

Flare Gun

Flare Guns are now available in public matches and can be found as a rare item spawning in the world. If you’re lucky enough to find a Flare Gun, fire it directly into the air after the initial blue zone has closed to call in a special care package. When firing the Flare Gun inside the current safe zone, you’ll call in a special care package with lots of loot, or an armored UAZ when fired while outside the current safe zone.



PUBG Corp. did take into account the feedback received from players during the previous times when the Flare Gun was available though, so it’s made some changes ahead of the item’s full release. The gun can’t be successfully used until after the first phase of the blue zone and will also cause an indicator to be displayed on the map when a care package is dropping in.

PC Players: Update #26 is now on the Test Server! Flare Guns have been added to public matches, as well as two new Vikendi exclusive vehicles the Zima and Snowbike. Rich presence support for Steam and Discord is here. Bug fixes and full patch notes here://t.co/LBKPmb8QBE pic.twitter.com/djN66WKZ7F — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) February 20, 2019

“Flare Guns used in the early phase of the game often give a great advantage with little risk, therefore, the Flare Gun will only deliver a care package when used after the first blue zone phase,” PUBG Corp.’s patch notes said. “A message will be shown on the UI when a nearby player successfully calls in a special care package with the Flare Gun and an icon indicating the location of the drop will be displayed on the map.”

The Flare Guns are now available on the test servers and may be altered further before they’re shipped to the live servers.