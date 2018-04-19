PUBG Free Play Weekend Announced for Xbox One

In the wise words of Bluehole Inc, “Sup Chicken Addicts!” If you haven’t had a chance to check out the battle royale game that took the pre-existing genre to new heights, now’s your chance! Xbox has just announced that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is getting a free-to-play weekend event and the best part? It starts now!

From now until April 22nd, Xbox Gold members can take part in the hunt for that illusive winner, winner chicken dinner for free! This gives players a perfect chance to try out the battle royale title at no risk to see if it’s your style. With Fortnite’s battle royale mode currently free, it’s a solid chance for Xbox players to decide whether or not the more realistic approach to this genre is worth shelling out some cash for.

Now through April 22, #PUBG is FREE to play with Xbox Live Gold. Who will you squad up with? https://t.co/5UUkOw5mPa pic.twitter.com/zlavKGndgP — Xbox (@Xbox) April 19, 2018

For more about the title that is still currently in the Preview Program for the Microsoft console:

Parachute onto a massive remote island with nothing but your wits and the clothes on your back. Explore on foot or use vehicles to find weapons and supplies to gear-up for fast-paced combat.

Go solo or team up with other players as you engage in a heart-racing fight to the be the last person left alive.

Defeat every player on the map to earn bragging rights as the last player left standing in the ultimate life and death fight.

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS is Xbox One X Enhanced with support for 4K. HDR enhanced on Xbox One S and Xbox One X with supported TVs.

PUBG is also available for PC players on Steam, which is a much more advanced version of the game due to it already being released as a full title and no longer considered “Early Access.” Have you gotten a chance to check out the realism that PUBG has to offer? What are your thoughts on this title versus Epic Games’ Fortnite? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!