PUBG Xbox One Patch Notes Released

The patch notes for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ latest update on the Xbox One version are now out more optimization and gameplay fixes.

Posted to the PUBG forums late last night, the changes included in the patch notes should now be live for Xbox One players. Along with the usual list of bugfixes and other changes, a new crate called the Western Military Crate has also been added that can be purchased with BP.

Below is the full list of changes that’s included in Patch 12, and those interested in seeing what’s included in the new crate as well as the items’ drop chance can check out those stats through the official PUBG forums.

Optimization and Stabilization

Partially optimized the vehicle system. The dust effect caused by friction with the ground during driving has especially been optimized, and the vehicle system has been improved in part.

Fixed a problem with voice chat that caused some crashes.

Grass objects in Erangel have been optimized and will continue to be optimized going forward.

Gameplay

Fixed a serious bug that caused vehicles to flip or get airtime for no reason. This includes the three-wheel bike.

Fixed an issue where under certain circumstances the character would be upside down or seated in a strange position when moving seats while riding in vehicles.

Player will receive more damage in a vehicle collision. The heavier the vehicle, the greater the damage inflicted upon the player. Also, players are now more likely to die or be knocked out when colliding with a vehicle running at high speed.

The vehicle passenger will receive more damage when the vehicle crashes into an obstacle like a wall or tree. When crashing into something at high speed on a smaller vehicle, such as a motorcycle, the player will take much more damage.

Fixed issue causing the 4x scope to be excessively reflective.

UI/UX

Fixed issue causing certain UI layouts not being properly aligned.

Fixed issue of buttons bound to the UI(map, inventory etc.) affecting vehicle operation.

Fixed issue of equipment icons not shown properly on the HUD.

Fixed issue of LT, RT scrolling not working in the inventory when using controller preset B.

Fixed issue of excessive acceleration when the stick is tilted more than a certain angle depending on the R stick acceleration setting.

Fixed issue of team member indicators incorrectly showing on the plane

Other Bug Fixes

Removed collision of discarded magazine on the floor after reloading.

Fixed a cosmetic bug that occurred when characters wore certain clothing or shoes.

Fixed issue of fonts breaking up in case of certain languages.

Scheduled fixes for identified issues

When changing the deadzone settings in the lobby, the options screen needs to be opened once again for the settings to be reflected. This issue will be fixed soon.

Cosmetics