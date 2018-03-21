PUBG Xbox One Patch Now Live – Targets Framerate Issues, Inventory Adjustments, and More

Though the infamous battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is out of Early Access on Steam and now available on mobile devices, that doesn’t mean that the work is yet finished. The Xbox One version is still in the Preview Program and the team behind the record-breaking online deathmatch continue to make improvements in order to prepare for the title’s full release.

The latest update, “Patch 11,” is now live on Xbox One and this one is all about performance optimization. In addition to stability improvements, they’ve also tweaked the inventory management system to meet player requests. To see everything different in the world of battle royale on the Microsoft platform, check out the full patch notes below:

Performance / Optimization / Stability

Implemented texture changes to improve graphical performance

Optimized vehicle profiles to improve framerate

Additional fixes to reduce crashes

UI/UX (Inventory)

The layout of the inventory has been improved, adding focal points to identify selected areas, a clearer button guide and tooltips

Improved selection of weapon slots and attachments – players can change the focus and selection by using the D-Pad

Quick scrolling has been added by using LT/RT buttons

Gameplay

A counter has been added to show the number of players remaining on the airplane

Cosmetic Items

Reminder to the community that the Varsity Jacket (also known as the PUBG5 jacket) announced last week will be rewarded to players after March 22nd 12:01AM. Look for it in your in-game inventory from March 22nd, inside the customization tab of the menu.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue that caused players to hear footsteps when no other players were in the vicinity

Fixed an issue that prevented the blue zone from being displayed correctly

As mentioned in the Cosmetic Items section, don’t forget to grab that special edition Varsity Jacket in the traditional green Xbox color to commemorate over 5 million players battling it out for that coveted chicken dinner on Xbox One. Despite the game not even being fully out yet, the title continues to be met with overwhelming success. With both Fortnite and PUBG duking it out on the mobile market as well … it’s definitely an interesting time to be a battle royale fan!