PUBG Test Servers Return to Xbox One, Earn Rewards by Reporting Bugs

The test server for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on the Xbox One is now back in business with a new schedule and a full list of patch notes to be tested.

During this test server period, both Miramar and Erangel are included as playable maps, though you won’t be able to select where you want to play. The PUBG post on the game’s forums explained that the option is currently randomized so that the matchmaking systems can be tested. Map selection is indeed coming to the Xbox One version, it “may simply take some time to bring it over,” according to the post.

Below you’ll find the schedule for this new testing period, and beneath that are the full patch notes for everything that’s changing this time. Keep in mind that the Bug Bounty system is also returning that rewards players for reporting on bugs.

Test Schedule

Xbox Players: Test Servers go live tomorrow at 5am PDT.



To participate, download “PUBG Test Server” on your Xbox One.



The test period has now begun and will close later today, but you can find the servers open for two more days afterwards. The PUBG post also said that there’s a chance that the schedule could be extended depending on how the first three days progress.

Day One

May 5, 5am PDT – May 5, 11pm PDT

May 5, 2pm CEST – May 6, 8am CEST

Day Two

May 6, 8am PDT – May 6, 11pm PDT

May 6, 5pm CEST – May 7, 8am CEST

Day Three

May 7, 8am PDT – May 7, 11pm PDT

May 7, 5pm CEST – May 8, 8am CEST

AVAILABLE QUEUES:

All queues include both Miramar & Erangel

Solo TPP

Duo TPP

Squad TPP/FPP

Patch Notes

Settings menu changes:

Game settings are now grouped up by category.

Colorblind settings have been added

Crosshair settings have been added

Added a new slider interface

Added an option to adjust strength of game controller vibration.

Added an option to set deadzone for the left analog stick.

Aim acceleration can now be completely disabled if set to 0. Those of you who previously set it to “0” may want to set it to “1” to preserve the feel from previous patches.

The game controller function guide has been updated.

Scopes have been changed to be more realistic:

Expanded all scopes’ field of view

Added a parallax effect when moving weapons quickly

Added vignetting (darker edges), chromatic aberration (color difference caused by light refraction), and a distortion effect on the edge of scopes

Out-of-game menus and UX improvements:

The “cancel matchmaking” UI has been improved. You can now cancel matchmaking by holding the X button on any screen except the SETTINGS menu

We improved the UI that indicates that matchmaking is in progress. Progress time is now displayed. When a match is found, a countdown will appear

Transition speed between menus has been increased

Two new menu items have been added: CUSTOMIZATION and STORE. To get a box, go to STORE > CRATES To open the box you’ve received, go to MY ITEMS in STORE On test servers, the number of boxes that can be purchased per week has been increased significantly (up to 100)

After launching the game, a single, simplified loading screen pops up before the lobby appears (instead of many different screens)



Patch Notes (cont’d)

A few more miscellaneous changes:

Emotes have been added. Emote UI will show up if you press the LB+RB buttons at the same time. Choose an emote with the right analog stick and press down with the R stick to use the selected emote.

We added some contextual on-screen popups that explain button functions.

Added new grenade hit effects and animations

We’ve removed the grenade’s knockback effect for player characters when dealing non-lethal damage (if players are killed by a grenade, they’ll still be knocked back)

Bug fixes

There was a bug causing players to sometimes get stuck in a leaning position (caused by going prone while leaning). This is now fixed.

Fixed an issue causing punching to slow down movement while sprinting

Player can no longer see through walls by going prone near houses with stone steps in Miramar

In spectator mode, water sounds sometimes inappropriately continued after changing perspective. This has now been fixed

When preparing to throw grenades, the projection visualization no longer inappropriately penetrates through objects

Bug Bounty System

For those who didn’t participate in the program the first time, you may be unsure of what this Bug Bounty initiative is. During the initial tests for Miramar, PUBG Corp. announced that it would rewards players for finding reproducible bugs on the test servers. With rewards on the line, many players will be submitting bug reports, but not everyone will be selected, according to the guidelines established in the Bug Bounty FAQ.

“Bugs that help our QA team identify and reproduce bugs is what we’re looking for. We will not be selecting bug reports that fail to provide enough information to help us identify bugs. Additionally, we will not be accepting bug reports that have been copied from other sources. Having said that, many bugs will be reported by multiple players, but as long as the information of each submission is unique and helpful in its own way, those bugs will qualify.”

You can read the FAQ for more info on the Bug Bounty system and can submit your bug reports here.