‘PUBG’ on Xbox One Will Add Regional Matchmaking, Graphics Settings in Future Updates

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players on the Xbox One will receive updates over the next two months that add graphics settings and a regional matchmaking system.

PUBG Corp.’s Xbox team outlined the plans for the next few console updates and listed those two features as different parts of two updates that’ll be released in both January and December. The developer said there were originally two updates planned for a November release, but the plan has now changed with the update being pushed back to December as changes are tested internally.

“For the month of November, we had two updates planned,” PUBG Corp said. “This plan has now changed, and we are now targeting mid-December for our next update. We are testing upcoming content internally and want to make sure that new content and features are stable as they are released.”

Both updates deal partially with technical aspects of the game and partially with gameplay and were detailed within the post. In December’s update, players can expect to receive graphical settings options, a field of view slider for the first-person modes, and the Skorpion weapon that’s live in the PC version but hasn’t yet been added to the Xbox One.

Following December’s update, another will come in January that adds “Region Renewal” which essentially guarantees a regional matchmaking system will be in place to automatically decide the best region for each player to play in. A rank system will also be added in the same update, all of those notes and explanations for how the Region Renewal system works found below.

Tentative January Update:

Region Renewal Server/region is decided automatically depending on the player’s local region. If you group with a player from another region, matchmaking will automatically decide the best region to play on This is delayed due to many issues with the system. The team is currently fixing issues and testing performance before it releases We want to ensure that our players are happy with this new way of matchmaking, so we are taking extra caution and care on this feature so that there are no regions that are negatively impacted after its implementation

Rank System

PUBG Corp. seemed more certain of the contents in the December update with the post saying players could expect to see the settings listed there within the patch, but January’s update was marked as “tentative,” so there’s a chance features could either be added or removed before its release.