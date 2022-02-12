PUBG Bringing Back Zombie Survival Mode

The Zombie Survival mode in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is making a return, the game’s developers teased this week. Posts on social media were shared on Friday that teased not just the return of Zombie Survival but a revamped version of it known so far as “Zombie Survival 2.0.” A release date for the mode’s return has not yet been set, but we’ll likely see that and more details about what’s new soon when the redone mode is discussed more.

The tweet below shared on social media this week teased the return of Zombie Survival. The original version of this mode was announced last year and was part of the PUBG Labs feature for players to test out as an experimental mode. It’s a horde-based survival mode where teams of players face off against mounting waves of – you guessed it – zombies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we don’t yet know how this new version will play out compared to the old one, we do still have the details for how the original Zombie Survival mode worked. Those details courtesy of the PUBG Labs announcement post from 2021 can be seen below:

Zombies are coming back. When they strike, a survival challenge awaits you on the Battlegrounds. pic.twitter.com/Odc5qVRrta — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) February 11, 2022

Match Rules

Zombie Survival has a total of 10 stages that last 3 minutes each.

To get to the next stage:

Kill every zombie OR

At least one player has to stay alive until the end of the stage’s time limit.

After clearing a stage, your squad gets a 20-second break before moving on to the next stage.

The player(s) who died in the previous stage will come back alive and continue to the next stage.

The game will end if the entire squad gets wiped out.

Zombies

Zombies spawn once a stage starts.

As you proceed along the stages, the number of zombies will increase, the zombies will get stronger, and special zombies will appear.

Survival Coins and Equipment

Survival Coins

Earn Survival Coins by killing zombies.

The Survival Coins go to your inventory (can collect up to 999).

You can’t drop Survival Coins.

When players respawn, the players are given the same amount of coins they gained when the game began.

Equipment

The basic set of equipment each player receives at the beginning of the game is:

Deagle

60EA .45 ACP

Backpack (Level 3)

1 Frag Grenade

You can purchase equipment with coins by entering your inventory.

Stronger weapons require more coins.

Scores

You gain scores by killing zombies.

You can check your score by looking at the world map.

Your team’s final scores will be shown after the game.

PUBG’s revamped Zombie Survival mode should be back soon enough, so stay tuned for more details about what this mode will look like when it’s brought back.