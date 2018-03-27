Rumor: Capcom’s Puzzle Fighter Could Be Coming To Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC

A few years ago, Capcom released Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, where it became an instant phenomenon with players, thanks to its multiplayer-style combat system and its line-up of super-deformed characters.

But it’s kind of weird how the only version of Puzzle Fighter we’ve seen in this generation is over on mobile, with a list of superstars that includes Dante from Devil May Cry and Viewtiful Joe from his self-titled game series.

However, we could be seeing a change very soon. A listing over at the Pan European Game Information Board (PEGI for short) indicates that Puzzle Fighter has been rated for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. It’s unknown if this is based on the new mobile version, or the classic Turbo edition that was so beloved in the previous generation.

Capcom hasn’t said a word about the game yet, but could make an announcement anytime between now and E3, to get players excited for multiplayer battles with a number of its characters. Hopefully it’ll come sooner rather than later.

Here are the features for the most current version of the game, based on the Google Play listing:

Experience Puzzle Fighter action like never before. Assemble a team of legendary characters from favorite Capcom franchises. Challenge players to thrilling real-time battles. Discover dozens of strategic abilities. Build up and destroy gems to unleash epic combos. Puzzle Fight your way to the top of the World Leaderboard!

Build your team with a main and two support characters, each with their own strengths and benefits. Enlist Street Fighter‘s Ryu, Ken, or Chun-Li to take on Mega Man‘s X, Darkstalkers‘ Morrigan, or Dead Rising‘s Frank West. A growing roster of Capcom’s most famous characters compete on legendary stages from Street Fighter, Darkstalkers, Okami, and more. Get ready for a knockout world of explosive gem-crushing action in the ultimate Puzzle Fighting game!

Key Features

Challenge players from around the globe in exciting real-time puzzle battles

Collect your favorite characters, each with unique and iconic abilities

Build and level up a team of legendary fighters and compete on classic stages from across the Capcom universe

Customize your team with dozens of costumes and colors

Take on daily missions for exclusive rewards

Challenge friends to casual battles and discover new strategies and playstyles

Collect Ranking Points and climb the World Leaderboard in PVP seasons

Discover new characters, stages, and tournaments with live events

Experience the evolution of the beloved arcade classic Puzzle Fighter

Hopefully Capcom will announce this soon, so we can start dropping those awesome Puzzle Fighter combos like nobody’s business.

