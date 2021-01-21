Puzzle Quest 3 Announced for PC and Mobile

Puzzle Quest 3, the latest and greatest title in the Puzzle Quest franchise, has been announced for a launch later this year for mobile devices and PC by developer Infinity Plus Two and publisher 505 Games. The Puzzle Quest franchise is known for marrying match-three and role-playing game mechanics together, and it sounds like the new one will follow suit. Notably, Puzzle Quest 3 will be a free-to-play title with further platforms announced at a later date.

"After an overwhelming demand from fans over the past decade for the next installment of Puzzle Quest, we're thrilled to finally reveal the development of Puzzle Quest 3," Steve Fawkner, CEO and Creative Lead at Infinity Plus Two, said as part of the announcement. "The vision for this latest project has been years in the making, and like any good Puzzle Quest game, it's a delicate balance of gameplay, story, and strategic puzzle-solving while introducing something unexpected that will appeal to both old and new fans. We can’t wait to share PQ3."

The Original Puzzle RPG returns when Puzzle Quest 3 launches later this year!

⚔️Prepare to embark on a legendary new quest!⚔️ Stay up to date and follow our journey:

➡️https://t.co/a391Is5mpU

➡️@puzzlequest3

➡️https://t.co/nGkitaHZ7W #PuzzleQuest3 #PrepareForANewQuest pic.twitter.com/Ev9xXnNgiL — 505 Games (@505_Games) January 21, 2021

As noted above, Puzzle Quest 3 is set to release later this year for mobile devices and PC with further platforms to be announced at a later date. According to the announcement, it takes place 500 years after the original Puzzle Quest, features a 3D game world, and a one-on-one battle system. You can check out all of our previous coverage of 505 Games right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Puzzle Quest 3 so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!