Quake Champions Update Brings Ranked Play, A New Character, Map, And More

Quake Champions is getting a little more love with the upcoming update for the first-person shooter from Bethesda. Not only do fans have a new character and a new map to look forward to, but ranked play and holiday-themed festivities are also on the way!

The new update kicks off on December 14th, which will bring a ton of new content for the online game. Most notably, however, is the addition of the newest character: Keel. For those that are familiar with the Quake franchise, you may remember this badass from Quake III and Quake Live – he didn’t go away, he just got better.

Vale of Pnath, a new map, is also making its way onto the shooter and will be added into the Duel and 2vs matches. The much asked for Ranked Play matches are also finally on the way, which lets players compare their in-game statistics with other fans from all over the world. But with the holiday seasons upon us, we can’t just let that spirit pass us by, a new event is on the way designed to ring in that holiday cheer.

Holiday-themed weapon skins, decorations to get into the holiday spirit within established maps, character cosmetics, and more are all available with the upcoming holiday event. Why go out and buy presents or hang with the fam when you can just completely slaughter other players while donning a Santa hat? We see nothing wrong with that – go forth, young grasshopper.

More about the game:

Developed by id Software, in conjunction with Saber Interactive, Quake Champions is a return to the frenetic, fast-paced competition that established Quake as the originator of the multiplayer shooter genre more than 20 years ago. Quake Champions delivers the dark mythos of the first Quake combined with the groundbreaking multiplayer mayhem of Quake III Arena with a major modern twist – Champions. These fierce warriors each wield unique attributes and abilities, enabling players to compete in their own distinctive style, while adding an additional layer of strategy to the game.