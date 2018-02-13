QuakeCon 2018 Confirmed, First Details Announced

Bethesda thrives every year with its own fan event, QuakeCon 2018, and there’s a lot of good reasons why. Not only does the event serve as an opportunity for the publisher to make announcements or showcase new game footage, but it also shows support for its community, from its BYOC floor space to its many partners that show just how great competitive gaming can be. And now, it’s back with a vengeance.

The company has confirmed the first details for its event, which will once again take place at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center from August 9 through August 12. During that time, the company will have several activities taking place, including peeks at its new line-up of games for the year – which have yet to be revealed. (More than likely, we’ll see them at E3 with its possible return of Bethesdaland.)

The event has been a huge draw for the community over the past few years, particularly with its BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer) space, in which thousands of players bring their custom rigs for four days of non-stop gaming and tournaments. And this year’s QuakeCon will expand upon that with double the floor space, meaning more people can bring their computers and join in the fun.

Bethesda will also host a number of panels and events during the show, although a specific schedule hasn’t been revealed just yet. We’re likely to have more information following its E3 line-up, so we have a better idea of what will be in attendance, and who will be talking about them.

Third-party companies should be back in the show’s expo space, including several computer peripheral makers, as well as third-party developers and some charity groups around the Dallas area. They haven’t been listed specifically yet, but we should know more about them closer to August.

This year’s QuakeCon is free to attend, although you’ll still need to register for BYOC and other activities at a later time. And those that are interested in staying onsite at the Gaylord will get a special room rate of $184 per night by using the reference “QuakeCon 2018.” Reservations should be available soon.

We’ve been to QuakeCon events in the past, and they’re a lot of fun, so if you see the opportunity to go, you definitely shouldn’t miss it!