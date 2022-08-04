QuakeCon 2022 Schedule Features Redfall, No Starfield

The QuakeCon 2022 schedule went live this week which is good news for Bethesda fans, but for those looking forward to the upcoming Starfield game, you may be left disappointed. The spacefaring game from the creators of Fallout and Elder Scrolls titles is nowhere to be found on the list of scheduled events, panels, and showcases. Redfall is present, however, so those eager to see more of Arkane Austin's game will at least have something to tune into.

Bethesda's schedule for this event was shared on the QuakeCon site with events from August 18th to August 20th for people to mull over as they plan out what should be watched and skipped. Thursday is the opening day of the event and naturally has the most to look forward to with an infographic showing the full day's schedule. You'll notice from looking over it that Starfield is completely absent, though Redfield occupies the first slot after the welcoming ceremony.

QuakeCon kicks off in just 2 weeks on Thursday, 8/18 at 1 PM ET on Twitch!



Check out our full stream schedule, and read more details on programming, prizes, and the amazing charities you can help support: https://t.co/92jaIfJDK0 pic.twitter.com/xkgmSs8m4U — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) August 4, 2022

Starfield hopefuls speculated that perhaps the game would make an appearance another day if not on Thursday, but why would such an anticipated game be pushed back further into the event if it could've been present on the opening day? After looking at the remaining events scheduled for Friday and Saturday, it looks like those hopes were unfounded as Starfield fails to make an appearance anywhere in the lineup of games that'll be present.

The livestream teaser shared by Bethesda similarly omits Starfield, though games like Redfall and the usual QuakeCon guests such as The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76 are mentioned.

"Immediately following the Welcome, fans can tune in to a variety of streams from North America, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, and more countries around the world," Bethesda said. "Streams focused on games will include existing and upcoming titles, like Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Quake, and more. Expect special appearances from developers and other personalities."

Neither Starfield nor Redfall have set release dates with both of those games scheduled to launch at some point in 2023. Why one game is making an appearance and the other isn't is certainly a question Bethesda's fans are asking, but if the former isn't ready to be showcased again, that's all there really is to it.