Quantic Dream is Ditching Exclusivity Moving Forward

Quantic Dream surprised fans earlier this year when they revealed that three of their titles would be branching out from the PlayStation-exclusiveness and making their way to PC via the Epic Games Store. Two of the games have already found their new home, with Detroit: Become Human set to arrive at some point in the near future. That said, the founder and CEO of the studio has officially revealed that this won’t be the only time fans can expect to see their games on multiple platforms as they will be getting rid of the exclusivity moving forward.

Speaking with DualShockers, David Cage noted that Quantic Dream will be ditching the exclusivity in the future to bring their titles to all platforms upon launch. “Quantic Dream is not exclusive to any platform anymore,” he said. “So yes, unless there are some specific exclusivity deals on a title-by-title basis, all our games will be released on all platforms at launch.”

As stated above, Quantic Dream has already brought some of their previously-exclusive titles to a different platform. Both Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls are available on the Epic Games Store, with Detroit: Become Human arriving at some point later this year. Beyond: Two Souls just arrived a few weeks ago, and here’s more on what players can expect from the experience:

“A unique psychological action thriller delivered by A-list Hollywood performances of Ellen Page, Willem Dafoe, Beyond: Two Souls takes you on a thrilling journey across the globe as you play out the remarkable life of Jodie Holmes. Born with a connection to a mysterious entity with incredible powers, Jodie is different. Your actions will determine Jodie’s fate as she faces extraordinary challenges, danger, and heart-wrenching loss on a journey to discover the truth of who she is.”

Seeing as Quantic Dream already made their exclusive games no longer exclusive, the notion that they will be sticking to multiplatform moving forward isn’t that shocking, but it is good to hear. After all, their previously released games have been substantial hits on PlayStation, so we can only image what they have planned for the future.

