Quantum Break, Max Payne Developer Remedy Entertainment Announces New Project, Coming Next Year

Remedy Entertainment has been keeping quite busy with some ambitious projects over the past few years, most notably the spooky third-person adventure Alan Wake, and the cinematic time-stopping action game Quantum Break. But it’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The company has just reported on its latest financial statement, and along with noting a small but still vital revenue for its business, it also confirmed its next project, code-named Project P7 (not a final name), set to be published by 505 Games sometime next year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Here’s the full statement from the company, via the report:

“Both of our game projects have progressed well, and their development work will continue according to the agreed schedules. We have delivered the agreed milestones of the single-player campaign of the CrossFire 2 game for Smilegate Entertainment Ltd., and have correspondingly received the payments tied to the milestones on time. The development of the single-player campaign will continue in 2018. The campaign we are developing is part of the more extensive

CrossFire 2 game under development, with Smilegate responsible for its development plans and commercialization.

“Our other game project, project P7 that is being done with 505 Games S.p.A., proceeded from the pre-production phase to the production phase at the beginning of the period under review. The development of the game has progressed according to our plans. P7 is expected to be released during 2019.



“In addition to our two game projects underway, we launched the preliminary preparations for a new game project at the end of 2017.

“During 2018, the company will have two game projects in the production phase, in which both the personnel expenses caused by them and purchases of external services are at their highest. One of the projects is the company’s own game brand codenamed P7, in which the company’s own financing plays a significant role. At the same time, the company will launch a third game project, continuing recruitment and other investments supporting the growth strategy.”

So, not only will we get a new multiplayer/single-player project with P7, but the team is working on something else, too. Hey, whatever keeps Remedy busy. We’ll keep coming back for more!