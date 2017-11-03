Quantum Break Xbox One X Enhancements Are Stunning, But They Will Cost You Major HD Space

The list for games being optimized for the “most powerful gaming console” on the market continues to grow. The Xbox One X promises stunning performance never before seen on this platform with incredible specs to make the experience on par with fellow PC brethren. But these wonderful enhancements don’t just appear out of thin air and that much is evident when the specs for Quantum Break came to light.

The Xbox One X patch set to hit the title pushes the storage space to the limits. The patch itself increases Quantum to 94.7 GB, with an additional 8 GB for the game bringing the total to 102.6 GB. That’s not even counting if users choose to have it at its highest setting possible resolution-wise, bringing in an additional 75.6 GB. So essentially – it’s 170GB just to download the title. Basically – it’s a good time to invest in an external hard drive, if you haven’t already.

Bright side – the enhancements are optional and in no way required to enjoy the game. This is simply if players want to experience the title in its most highest form to enjoy the latest console. If it’s not worth it to you, or you’re waiting on that external HD – simply decline the enhancements patch and go on your merry way.

The Xbox One X is set to launch world-wide on November 7th. The patches to optimise titles can be downloaded on the standard Xbox and transferred to the new system to a significant amount of time.

Quantum Break is available now for Xbox One and PC:

“In the aftermath of a split second of destruction that fractures time itself, two people find they have changed and gained extraordinary abilities. One of them travels through time and becomes hell-bent on controlling this power. The other uses these new abilities to attempt to defeat him – and fix time before it tears itself irreparably apart. Both face overwhelming odds and make dramatic choices that will determine the shape of the future. Quantum Break is a unique experience; one part hard-hitting video game, one part thrilling live action show, featuring a stellar cast, including Shawn Ashmore as the hero Jack Joyce, Aidan Gillen as his nemesis Paul Serene and Dominic Monaghan as Jack’s genius brother William. Quantum Break is full of the vivid storytelling, rich characters and dramatic twists Remedy Entertainment are renowned for. Your choices in-game will affect the outcome of this fast-paced fusion between game and show giving the player a completely unique entertainment experience.”