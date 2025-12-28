Quentin Tarantino’s Next Fortnite Collab Revealed (And It’s Happening Soon)

Fortnite is continuing its phenomenal streak of collaborating with other IPs to release highly coveted skins, and the next Quentin Tarantino bundle is coming very soon. Tarantino’s work has already crossed over into Epic Games’ juggernaut in the form of characters from his Kill Bill films. This was done in conjunction with the release of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. Additionally, Tarantino directed The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge for Fortnite, which came in the form of skins and an in-game playable event. The famed and talented director has been deeply involved in his Fortnite collab, making it unsurprising that more will follow.

On December 26, 2025, Video Gamer revealed that the next Fortnite/Quentin Tarantino collab will include two skins from Pulp Fiction. These will be released on December 30, 2025, closing out the year with two of the film’s most iconic characters: Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent Vega (John Travolta). The reveal included a screenshot of the two hitmen standing together in matching black suits, looking much like the film’s characters. In addition to the new skins, Epic Games will include several cosmetic items as well, which could include a Big Kahuna Burger.

Pulp Fiction’s Jules & Vincent Are Coming to Fortnite

Image courtesy of Miramax Films and Epic Games

According to Video Gamer, there is more to the drop than what has been revealed so far. Whatever else is included will be announced shortly before the release, though, as of writing, that’s in three days, so it could come at any time. The previous collaboration between Fortnite and Quentin Tarantino had a price tag of 1,500 V-Bucks per skin. That will likely remain for Jules and Vincent. Still, while it seems unlikely that Epic Games would change the price since the previous collab happened recently, it’s conjecture, as the actual cost has yet to be revealed.

PULP FICTION x FORTNITE — DEC 30 pic.twitter.com/q1rCIQsKLz — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 24, 2025

If you know anything about Fortnite and its many collaborations, you know it’s a big money maker for Epic Games. Seeing how the previous Tarantino collab has been so successful, it wouldn’t be surprising if more characters from his film catalog found their way into the game. Fans would love to play characters like Django or the entire cast of The Hateful Eight. Unfortunately, there’s nothing confirmed beyond the Pulp Fiction skins and cosmetics. Tarantino has been highly enthusiastic and vocal about working with Epic Games, so there’s a good chance we’ll get to see more of his characters in the game.

When it comes to collabs and what players are looking for while playing Fortnite, it’s never clear which skins will succeed and which won’t. Recently, the Kim Kardashian skin shot to the top of the most-played skins in the game. Reveals like Pulp Fiction often increase anticipation and lead to a massive number of players using them, so there’s a good chance that Jules and Vincent will be successful skins. Granted, some don’t impress as much, as the Doc Brown skin is utterly terrifying. Fortunately, the Pulp Fiction skins look fantastic, so expect to see them often when they’re released.

