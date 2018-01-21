R.B.I. Baseball 18 Announced, Coming To PlayStation 4, Xbox One And Nintendo Switch

A couple of years back, the team at MLBAM decided to bring back the R.B.I. Baseball franchise, which initially got its start on the Nintendo Entertainment System and arcades with the help of Namco. It’s been a pretty effective return, giving players an arcade-style baseball game to enjoy to get them through the season. And now, it’s coming back for more.

MLBAM has confirmed that R.B.I. Baseball 18 is on the way, set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this March. The game wasn’t given a specific release date or price just yet, but it’s expected to be around $19.99, similar to what the R.B.I. games have sold for in the past.

Though features for the game weren’t revealed yet, it’s likely to be the same in nature as previous games, working with an arcade gameplay system where you can make killer plays in the field, bat for the fences and try to fool batters with trick pitches. There was a trailer released, which you can see below, but it focuses more on the cover star for the game, Cleveland Indians shortshop Francisco Lindor, as well as the teams that are included.

Get ready for the release of R.B.I. Baseball 18, available in March! https://t.co/Pe8EauE2oq has all the details. #RBIGAME pic.twitter.com/8SxRGDfBLf — R.B.I. Baseball 2018 (@RBIGAME) January 20, 2018

Baseball games are far and few between these games, with the only other official Major League Baseball game being Sony’s forthcoming MLB The Show 18, which will release for PlayStation 4 around the same time, just a few days before the start of the new MLB season. R.B.I. Baseball 18 serves as a less costly alternative, a game that players can simply jump into and play.

Again, the trailer above doesn’t really show anything in terms of gameplay, but MLBAM is expected to keep its original R.B.I. engine intact, while introducing some possible new features and enhancements to make the game better than ever. And having it on all platforms on launch day this time around is a huge plus, as R.B.I. Baseball 17 made a late debut on Nintendo’s platform, instead of when the system first surfaced.

We’ll see how R.B.I. Baseball 18 fares in a couple of months.