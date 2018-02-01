Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Demo Out Now, DLC & Launch Edition Details Revealed

We’re just days away from the release of Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology on Nintendo 3DS, and details on what players can expect from the series are in abundance today. Atlus has released new details on the game’s DLC items, as well as a rather ‘unique’ unboxing video that claims to utilize the same style of time travel as the game does (though admittedly, the video ends with more of a Choose Your Own Adventure option than a time traveling option). Check it out below, then hit the jump for all the details on what to expect from the game’s launch day next week.

No matter which video you ended up picking at the end, it’s pretty obvious that the Launch Edition is packed with goodies. But wait, there’s more:the game’s demo is currently available for download ahead of release, and a gorgeous theme based on the game is now available for the Nintendo 3DS. If you hop into the demo now, you can save your progress and proceed with it when the full game releases.

Atlus also released a calendar of the DLC releases that fans can expect over the next month, seen below:

February 13 (Launch Day!) Growth Ring ($1.99): Consumable item. Gain additional EXP.

Mole Armlet ($1.99): Consumable item. Gain additional money.

New Difficulty: DEADLY (Free): Unlock “Near Death” difficulty.

Chibi Art Pack ($2.49): Switch main character art to Chibi art.

Classic Art Pack ($2.49): Switch main character art to original version’s.

Bathing in Mana ($3.99): Fan service event. Each character will show up ready for a swim. Plus an additional boss battle. February 20 Rage of the Fallen ($2.49): Rescue Aht and Marco in New Granorg in different timeline.

Under the Moonlight ($2.49): Investigate information leak with Eruca and Rainey in New Granorg in different timeline. February 27 Settling the Score ($2.49): Investigate the distortion in time with Rosch and Gafka in different timeline. Fight against seven bosses in sequence.

Meeting in the Chasm ($2.49): Explore the hidden past of Nemesia.

Hunting Corridor (2.99): A dungeon that you can find an item to boost up your character parameters.

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology releases for the Nintendo 3DS on February 13th in North America.