Transformers Leak Shows Off Canceled Goliath Game

Rumors about new Transformers video games have been circulating for a while, but now, it looks like at least one of those rumored titles has been canceled. New leaks have revealed a canceled Transformer game project called “Project Goliath,” along with some concept art from the now-defunct game in progress. The game was reportedly being produced with Skydance Interactive, but has now been scrapped. However, the leaked images from the project show what might have been from this new Transformers video game.

The leaked images were shared through a few different sources on X, but appear to have been first shared by @arun09345, a source for Transformers franchise news. Along with the images, created by Adam Hartley, the leak includes a few scant details for the canceled Project Goliath. You can get a sense of what the Transformers characters in the game would’ve looked like from the images, which showcase models for Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.

Concept Art for a cancelled Transformers Game codenamed "Project Goliath." The game was under development from Skydance Interactive. (A Thread) 🚛#Transformers

Artist: Adam Hartley pic.twitter.com/51IKN8gfab — arun09345 (@arun09345) April 30, 2025

Along with the images of iconic Transformers in various forms, the leaked images include mockups for player character exoskeleton armor or exosuits. These images most closely resemble the exo suit from the Paramount movie, suggesting that the game might have taken some if its inspiration from this take on the Transformers universe.

What Would Project Goliath Have Been About?

For reasons unknown, the Transformers video game known as Goliath has apparently been canceled by Hasbro. Because Project Goliath was never formally announced, we don’t know much about what kind of game it might’ve been. The images show what the characters would’ve looked like, but don’t tell us much about the actual game itself. It’s unclear how far along in development it was, so it’s hard to say how much of this had even been determined.

Project Goliath follows another previously canceled project, Transformers: Reactivate which was canceled earlier this year. This makes it extra disappointing for gamers to see yet another cancellation for a Transformers video game. Players are especially frustrated to see this news after the company has previously made comments about pivoting their budget to invest in games. Although the game was never formally announced, these leaks show what might have been, and many Transformers fans are sad to see that it’s not moving forward.

In particular, fans are loving the Optimus Prime concept art, which combines several versions of the character for its inspiration. But, at least in the form of Project Goliath, it doesn’t seem meant to be. As @arun09345 himself puts it in the replies to their post about the news, “Sometimes being a TF fan is a struggle, but we push through.”

The most recent Transformers game release was Transformers: Galactic Trials, which came out late last year, to mixed reviews from both critics and fans. It does, however, have a Very Positive rating on Steam, and might be worth checking out if seeing these Project Goliath images makes you crave a Transformers game. At any rate, with Project Goliath and Transformers: Reactivate canceled this year, it’s unclear when we’ll see a confirmed Transformers game on the horizon.