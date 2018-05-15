Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Rage 2

Now that we’ve got our full reveal for Rage 2 from Bethesda, it’s time to get excited about a much broader take on a game that many fell in love with. The Borderlands-esque title boasts an open-world filled with action-adventure, and the team over at PlayStation have given us a solid breakdown as far as what gamers need to know about what’s on the way!

Id and Avalanche have already described the game in stunning detail, stating “In RAGE 2, you’ll dive headfirst into a dystopian world devoid of society, law, and order. You can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything. The game brings together two studio powerhouses – Avalanche Studios, masters of open world mayhem and id Software, gods of the first-person shooter – to deliver a carnival of carnage.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the year 2185, humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule who remains with an iron fist. You are Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland. Robbed of your home and left for dead, you’ll tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling bloodthirsty gangs to find the tools and tech needed to take the fight to The Authority and crush their oppressive rule once and for all!”

Now it’s time to see what else they have in store:

The Last Ranger

Players will assume the role of Walker, the Last Ranger. The crew over at PlayStation have detailed exactly what that means for the play experience, and how it fits into this deceptively colourful world:

“When 80% of the Earth’s population was destroyed by an asteroid, the tyrannical Authority rose up to seek control and every scrap that slipped through their fingers was snatched up by those who remained.

Some survivors fought for what resources they could and banded together in an attempt to rebuild society, but many decided this lawless new world could be a land of opportunity. Bloodthirsty gangs rose up in the chaos and every faction warred to rule this wasteland.”

“You will play as Walker, the last Ranger. Robbed of your home and left for dead by the Authority, you’ll need to rage for your freedom using every tool at your disposal.

Bring the pain using a collection of upgradable weapons and gear, strange and powerful Nanotrite abilities, and Overdrive, a unique skill that lets you push your guns far beyond their mechanical limits. It’s up to you to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all!”

You’re Gonna Need Some Sick Wheels

The world is massive, a deadly open-world stomping ground for players to dominate. Travel can get intense, so you’re going to need a steady set of wheels. But just because they’re reliable doesn’t mean your ride can’t scream “badass.” Here’s how Sony broke it down:

“You’re going to need a way of getting around this huge world, but luckily for you, Rage 2 has a collection of wasteland-ready vehicles. From motorcycles to monster trucks to gyrocopters, you’ll have everything you need to turn the badlands into your personal playground of destruction.

Factions also have their own modes of weaponised transport, so always be on the lookout for a new ride. If you can see it, you can drive it.”

Faction Breakdown, Not Everyone Is Your Friend

Just like in the Borderlands game many compare this franchise to, not everyone will be your friend. There are select cliques found in-game that have the sole purpose of seeing you dead and getting your loot. Monsters, fiends, and insane-driven madmen are all out there in the Wasteland ready to take you out. Because of that, it’s imperative to gear up and learn the ropes of who is who in the game of RAGE 2.

A full breakdown about more of the factions will be going live at this year’s E3. It’s going to be a huge showcase this year, and definitely one worth tuning in for. More on the title will be revealed on Sunday, June 10th, at 6:30 PM PT! Stay tuned!

Thanks, Sony!